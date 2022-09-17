Zwane ‘protecting’ new Chiefs striker Bimenyimana

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has revealed that he will not be rushed to use his new striker Caleb Bimenyimana despite his team’s bluntness in front of goal.

ALSO READ: Basetsana midfielder joins Scottish club

Zwane said his team were good in attack and making the required box entries and creating scoring chances but unable to use them.

He was especially critical of Ashley Du Preez after their 1-1 draw against Marumo Gallants last weekend where he felt they could have got more than one day.

“I don’t think Ashley understood what we wanted him to do. We said when Caleb goes, he doesn’t follow him, ‘just stay in the pockets. You’re going to get those balls there’.

“That’s why we had to bring in Sabelo (Radebe) because he understands those pockets. Also, he wanted to carry the ball forward and it’s not like him.

“But like I’m saying, it’s a work in progress and we’re going to get it done. I’m obviously disappointed and today we deserved better,” Zwane said after the game last week.

But when asked this week if he felt it was time to throw in Bimenyimana who the fans hope might solve their goal scoring challenges, Zwane said he is in no rush to play the Burundian.

“The competition for places is tough. We have had to build him up because he has been out of the game for a while.

“The last game he played was with the national team. We are avoiding risking injuries and that is why we have to make sure that he is ready.

“He is showing hunger and we are hoping for the best that as soon as he is settled he can bang in those goals,” said Zwane this week.

Bomenyimana might get his first start for Amakhosi when they host SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening. The game kicks off at 8pm.