Bimenyimana shines as Chiefs come back to beat SuperSport

The hunger that Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane said in the week that he has seen in his new striker Caleb Bimenyimana showed when he scored a brace to help Amakhosi beat SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Amakhosi had to come from a goal down to register their third win of the season and move further away from the relegation zone. Chiefs looked jittery and hurried in the first few minutes. They probably wanted an early goal and trying to avoid mistakes at the back.



But that proved to be their main undoing as they could not get into any rhythm and ended up chasing their own tail, so to speak.



And the inevitable happened 15 minutes into the game when they conceded after some shoddy defending, which allowed Grant Margeman a clear shot at goal. He sliced a left footed shot past Itumeleng Khune for the game’s first goal.



Conceding woke Amakhosi up a little but they again became overly aggressive, messing up passes in the crucial stages of attack.

They eventually slowed down towards the end of the half, and a productive attacking move by Chiefs ended with Bimenyimana finding the back of the net from close range. The goal came at a time when the tall Burundian looked to be getting frustrated because things were not going his way.



SuperSport looked to start the second half on the front foot, but as they went on attack they were left exposed at the back and Chiefs were awarded a penalty 10 minutes after the restart.



Bimenyimana took the spot kick and sent Ricardo Goss the wrong way to complete his brace on his first start for Amakhosi.



The win catapulted Chiefs to ninth with 11 points off eight games. It also showed that Zwane, who is under immense pressure, may just be on to something good.