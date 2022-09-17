Zwane says #ZwaneBall on track, calls for more patience from Chiefs fans

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Arthur Zwane is skating on thin ice at Kaizer Chiefs, figuratively speaking. This is because the team has not had a great start to their DStv Premiership season.

Hopes of this being one for the resurrection of Amakhosi are fast fading and calls for Zwane’s head have already been heard among the fans.

But “Mangethe”, as Zwane is affectionately known (Mangethe is his clan name) says he is not panicking yet, and calls for a little patience from the fans.

“It is part of the game and these things happen to the best coaches in the world,” said Zwane when asked what his message for the Amakhosi faithful would be.

“If you remember when I was appointed, I did say that there will be times when the results will not be forthcoming and people will obviously be unhappy.

“But that does not mean we should give up. We will keep doing the right things and we know we are on the right track,” added Zwane.

Zwane insisted that his team was doing well in terms of creating scoring chances but they just need to be more clinical.

“It is quite difficult for the fact that the results are fluctuating,” said Zwane when asked about his head space regarding his start to the season.

“The good thing is that we know what we want to achieve, we know where we want to see ourselves. It is obviously a work in progress,” he added.

But the question that begs an answer is, how long will it take? “It can happen at any given time… It is a matter of finding consistency,” says Zwane.

“If you look at the goal scoring opportunities that we create and the chances that opponents create against us…

“Against Marumo, we conceded through a mistake, they had nothing else. When you look at us, we had more box entries and were unfortunate not to connect with the right player.

“For me what matters is that we show the intent to score goals. It does not mean we should panic, we are on the right track and we will get it right very soon,” added Zwane.