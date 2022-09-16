Sibisi’s perfect transition from Arrows to Pirates lead to Bafana call-up

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

If there is one new arrival at Orlando Pirates who has been done well since joining the club is Nkosinathi Sibisi.

ALSO READ: Buthelezi deserves Bafana call-up, says Galaxy coach Ramovic

The 26-year-old Sibisi joined Pirates from Golden Arrows at the beginning of the season, as the Sea Robbers looked to stabilise their defence under new coach Jose Riveiro.

Sibisi had a perfect start to his Pirates career, with the defender excelling in his first match for the club, as he put in a solid performance at the back to help the Buccaneers beat Swallows FC 1-0 in the DStv Premiership.

In the Birds game, Sibisi would walk away with the Man-of-the-Match accolade, before going on to score in his second appearance for Pirates in their 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC.



Those opening two games saw him stamp his authority in the Bucs line-up and showed his importance to the team.



Sibisi’s good start at Bucs has earned a Bafana Bafana call-up for two friendly games against Botswana and Sierra Leone later this month. He has been selected along with his teammates Innocent Maela, Goodman Mosele and Zakhele Lepasa in the national team.

“The transition has been fantastic , it has been quite a ride for me. I came here, played my first game, got man-of-the-match, I played my second game and I scored. So, for me it has been quite fantastic and I am really happy,” said the Bucs defender.

The former Arrows defender has played in all of Pirates games this season, but there has been some rotation at defence. But, Sibisi says he is comfortable playing with anyone at the club because they are all capable of doing the job.

“I think we all gel well, it doesn’t matter who is playing. As you have seen, I have played with Ndah, Xoki and Maela. So it doesn’t matter who is there, as long as the person who is playing is doing the job, then it is good for us as a team. I think that there is no one I would say I prefer to play with, but I can play with whoever is chosen to play at that time.”