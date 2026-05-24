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‘Four moments’ to decide Sundowns’ destiny, says Cardoso

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By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

24 May 2026

02:58 pm

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"In this game, as any other game, we'll have four different moments that the team has to handle in the right way," said Cardoso.

'Four moments' to decide Sundowns' destiny, says Cardoso

Miguel Cardoso, Head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns and Ronwen Williams of during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 final 2nd leg press conference at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on Saturday. Photo: Nabil Ramdani/BackpagePix

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Ahead of this evening’s clash against AS FAR, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is confident that his team will get over the line and win the Champions League.

The Brazilians head into the second leg of the final holding a 1-0 advantage and need to avoid defeat in Rabat to be crowned African champions again after they won the title for the first time in 2016.

“We have been preparing in such a committed way that we need to think it is possible after the first match to arrive here and be part of a beautiful celebration of the match itself but mostly, make the best you can to lift the trophy,” Cardoso told the Sundowns media.

“In this game, as any other game, we’ll have four different moments that the team has to handle in the right way. Moments that we have to play without the ball, which means we have to defend in order to conquer the ball,” added Cardoso.

“Sometimes defending can be the most aggressive moment of your game, if you are really committed, aggressive and strong in the way you defend, but there will be moments where we have the ball and it’s important to also play that moment.

“I think it’s very important that we are a very strong team in those four moments. We also really need to be strong in defensive and offensive set-pieces, and that’s how you can win a match like this.”

Sundowns ready for anything

Meanwhile, Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says the Brazilians are ready for anything AS FAR might throw at them this evening.

“We’re well prepared for every situation that the game will throw at us,” said Williams.

“We’ve worked extremely hard. We’ve learnt a lot of tough lessons over the last few years. But we kept going. For us to be here again, back-to-back, speak volumes of the team, and the mentality that we have.”

If they win tonight, Sundowns will be the first South African club to win the CAF Champions League twice. Orlando Pirates have won the trophy once back in 1995.

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CAF Champions league Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Ronwen Williams

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