Sundowns’ Cardoso sends warning to PSL after Champions League win

'It is time the people in charge of South African football think about what they want,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso believes conditions in South African football have to change if Masandawana or any other local side are to dominate continental football on a consistent basis.

Sundowns triumph despite hectic schedule

Sundowns captured their second Champions League title on Sunday, a decade after their first, following a 1-1 draw against Morocco’s AS FAR at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat gave them a 2-1 aggregate victory in the final.

Success for the Tshwane giants came after an intense season, which saw them play seven games in 21 days to finish off their Betway Premiership campaign.

Sundowns were ultimately unable to make it nine Premiership titles on the spin, as Orlando Pirates took the crown following their 2-0 win at ORBIT College on Saturday.

“It is important that if South Africa is to have one team to win again soon, some dynamics have to change, to provide the right conditions” said Cardoso.

“Today we had three potential Bafana Bafana players who could not play – Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba and Bathusi Aubaas.”

All three were injured, with Modiba picking up a hamstring injury as recently as the first leg of the final.

“The last month exposed something not normal,” added Cardoso.

“They could have been very useful to us. It is time the people in charge of South African football think about what they want in terms of the development of football in the country.”

A dramatic final

Sundowns survived an intense encounter in Rabat, as AS FAR were awarded two penalties via the Video Assistant Referee system.

AS FAR captain Mohamed Hrimat netted the first spot kick, but Teboho Mokoena’s scorcher on the stroke of half time left the home side with a mountain to climb.

Sundowns’ 1-0 win from the first leg meant AS FAR now had to score at least twice. The closest they came was again from a penalty, but this time Ronwen Williams sprung to his left to make a brilliant save.

For Sundowns and Cardoso, this was redemption for losing last year’s final to Pyramids. For Cardoso, indeed, this was a first win after coaching in his third consecutive final, having lost to Al Ahly with Esperance in 2024.

“It is a sensation of pride,” said Cardoso.

“In the last few years it has been very difficult to be on the other side. But it was time. Last year I saw the tears in the players’ faces and we promised each other that this year there would again be tears, but they would be tears of joy.”