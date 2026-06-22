OPINION: The superstars are shining at World Cup 2026

There has been one notable exception so far, however.

When Mohammed Salah curled in Egypt’s second goal against New Zealand on Sunday evening in Vancouver, he added to the growing list of footballing superstars making their presence felt at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Earlier on the same day in Atlanta, Lamine Yamal, Spain’s Euro 2024 hero and still only 18-years-old, opened his World Cup account against Saudi Arabia.

All this follows an opening round of fixtures where household names Lionel Messi, Erling Braut Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane came to the fore.

Messi was perhaps the surprise package, not because of his ability, but because at 38-years-old, one would have been forgiven for wondering if he had passed his sell-by-date.

The Argentinean genius, however, answered with a hat-trick against Algeria. Two of the goals were vintage Messi too, sublime strikes from outside the penalty area.

Mbappe, who was on the losing side of an epic battle with Messi in the 2022 Fifa World Cup final, produced two fine finishes of his own as France awakened in the second half of a 3-1 victory over Senegal.

Haaland was at his powerful best with a brace as Norway thumped Iraq 4-1. And Kane got two goals too, as England opened their World Cup campaign with a 4-2 win over Croatia.

Messi, Haaland and Mbappe may well have added to their tallies too, by the time you read this, with Argentina, Norway and France all playing overnight.

There has been one notable exception so far to the shining superstars, however, in the form of a 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo. An incredible footballer who has had an unbelievable career, this may be one tournament too far for the Portuguese striker, if his performance against DR Congo is anything to go by.

His dismal display in that game has sparked a debate over whether Portugal coach Roberto Martinez is now fielding Ronaldo purely on reputation.

Portugal are playing Uzbekistan today, and it may well be that Ronaldo, if he starts, awakens from his slumber. If he does not, however, it is surely time that a Portugal side blessed with attacking talent looks for alternatives.