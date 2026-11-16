Mosimane believes Bafana are well-rested for Kenya rematch

'They looked good now in the morning and no one is complaining about fatigue,' said Mosimane on his players.

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has explained why the side wasted little time in leaving for Nairobi after their 2-2 draw with Kenya in a Group D 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday.

Bafana fly straight out



Only a few hours after the final whistle blew on a disappointing result for Bafana, the squad were at OR Tambo International airport to catch a 1am flight to Kenya. Mosimane’s men will face Benni McCarthy’s Harambee Stars on Tuesday evening at the Nyayo National Stadium (kick off 6pm SA time).



“I guess we have done the best we can out of the conditions. So the best thing was to leave in the early hours of the morning. The earliest flight we could find from South Africa (to Kenya) was at 01h00. We landed in the morning, obviously, around 06h00 in Kenya. It’s difficult because after the match you don’t sleep, because you have to travel. But it’s better to save the day,” Mosimane told safa.net on Sunday.

“We arrived well and everything is good, the hotel is good and we can’t complain. The boys rested upon arrival. Yesterday (Saturday) they slept the whole day. We were all tired, to be honest, tired from the match, tired from the fatigue at the game and mentally also. We need to get better because we didn’t get the results we wanted. So, we rested and regenerated late in the evening yesterday so that they could have enough time to rest.

‘We can’t make excuses about that’

“They looked good now in the morning and no one is complaining about fatigue. Today (Sunday) late in the afternoon, we’re going to train and see how the conditions are. The weather is good, I thought it would be very hot, but there is some wind … so we can’t make excuses about that.”

Bafana badly need a win in Nairobi to get their qualifying campaign back on track. They were wasteful in front of goal in Orlando and made avoidable mistakes at the back that allowed Kenya to equalise twice.

Kenya qualify automatically for the AFCON next year as co-hosts with Tanzania and Uganda. For Bafana Bafana’s all-time leading goalscorer McCarthy, this represents another chance to put a dent in his homeland’s chances of joining them.