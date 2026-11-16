Dithejane admits Bafana need to fine-tune their finishing in Nairobi

'In this game we must focus on scoring,' said the Bafana winger.

Bafana Bafana winger Puso Dithejane says the side need to be more clinical in front of goal if they are to win against Kenya in Nairobi on Tuesday and finish the International break on top of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group.

Bafana under pressure

South Africa’s 2-2 draw with Kenya in Orlando on Friday has put them under more pressure to get a victory over Benni McCarthy’s Harambee Stars at the Nyayo national stadium.

“For us it is to stay focused, to prepare well for the game,” said Dithejane.

“I’d say we have to focus more on scoring goals. We had a lot of opportunities in the last game but didn’t score. In this game we must focus on scoring. We played well in South Africa but here we want to score the goals and get the three points we need.”

Dithejane does not believe the conditions in Nairobi will differ from those Orlando.

Dithejane – ‘We have to do everything well and play hard’

“We are used to these conditions, they are no different to South African conditions,” he said.

“So here we have to do everything well and play hard.”

The Chicago Fire winger, who scored his first goal for Bafana in a friendly last month against Egypt, is confident the side have put the disappointment of Friday’s draw behind them.

“Yes, we put everything behind us. Now we have to focus on Tuesday’s game,” added Dithejane.

“We need to win to stay top of the table. The coach wants us to come back from that draw so now we are more focused and want to do everything well and make our country proud.”