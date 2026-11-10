Ndlovu opens up on Bafana dream and Khumalo comparisons

'He ended up comparing me to him (Khumalo) so It made me happy,' Ndlovu said.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Siyanda Ndlovu has opened up about his delight at earning his first Bafana Bafana call-up, revealing how comparisons to South African football legend Doctor Khumalo have inspired his development.

Ndlovu rewarded by Bafana

Ndlovu is now part of the Bafana squad preparing for back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya. South Africa will host Benni McCarthy’s Harambee Stars at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday before travelling to Nairobi for the return fixture four days later.

The 23-year-old has been rewarded for his impressive performances for Sundowns this season where he has already won the MTN8 and the FIFA African-Asian Pacific Cup.

This followed a 2025-26 breakthrough campaign at Golden Arrows under Manqoba Mngqithi before Ndlovu secured a move to Sundowns.

Speaking from the national team camp, Ndlovu admitted that representing his country has always been one of his biggest ambitions.

‘I’ve been working very hard for it’

“I’m very happy because if you’re a player, one wish you have as a professional footballer is to play for the national team. I’m grateful to coach Pitso for giving me a chance because I have been working very hard for it,” he said.

The Dannhauser-born midfielder also credited Mngqithi for helping shape his development, after the former Arrows coach reportedly compared him to the iconic Khumalo during his time at the club.

‘Being compared to him made me happy’

Ndlovu rose through Arrows’ DStv Diski Challenge team in 2022 before being promoted to the senior squad a season later.

“The play I was playing and the way the coach (Mngqithi) was fielding me, he ended up comparing me to him (Khumalo) so It made me happy,” Ndlovu said.

“I watched him a little bit and I realised that the talent that he had was so big. Being compared to him made me happy because I wished that the way I was playing, I could be at the top like that until I reached the national team.

“I think this is what made me perform the way I’ve been doing because there were names that he kept on telling me about which I followed.”

Ndlovu will be hoping to grab the opportunity with both hands should coach Pitso Mosimane give him his first cap for Bafana.

“Coming to the national team, other guys that I play with have been pushing me a lot like Mshishi (Themba Zwane) who has been telling me that my chance is coming. That gave me a lot of hope until I got the national team,” Ndlovu concluded.