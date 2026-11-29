"There was an agreement to play this match on Thursday night at Mbombela Stadium but the PSL didn't approve it," he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has taken aim at the PSL over the decision to stage their Betway Premiership clash against Kruger United at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga.

The Brazilians cruised to an emphatic 5-1 victory over The Village Boys on Saturday night, with Iqraam Rayners grabbing a superb hat-trick. Mothobi Mvala and Tashreeq Matthews also got on the scoresheet, while Khetukuthula Ndlovu netted a late consolation goal for the hosts.

However, the convincing victory did little to ease Cardoso’s frustration over the condition of the pitch, particularly after Real Native FC hosted the University of Pretoria in a Motsepe Foundation Championship fixture at the same venue a day earlier.

Cardoso also revealed that Sundowns and Kruger United had agreed to play the match at Mbombela Stadium, but the PSL rejected the proposal.

“The most curious thing is how a PSL match can be played a day before and not only that, but there was also a training session,” Cardoso said after his team’s win.

“These are the things that need to be controlled by the people in charge. It’s also the second or third time we play on this pitch but I don’t see other big teams coming here.

“There was an agreement to play this match on Thursday night at Mbombela Stadium but the PSL didn’t approve it. We were in agreement with Kruger United.”

Despite his concerns over the playing surface, Cardoso was pleased with his team’s attacking display and ability to adapt to difficult conditions.

However, he was less impressed with the manner in which Sundowns conceded, warning his players that such defensive lapses could prove costly against bigger teams.

“I think we have a good spectacle and good performance from both teams fighting hard on a difficult pitch. As much as it looks okay and there was clearly an effort to put it better but it’s soaked,” the Portuguese coach added.

“We had to adapt and show strong character and there was strong commitment from the boys. I just regret that out of the beautiful game, we still found the moment to make a mistake and suffer a goal.

“The boys need to rise individually and be more committed because of these kinds of mistakes, today we scored five goals but in big matches, they give opportunities to others then we don’t score so many goals and that has been happening.

Sundowns have also reclaimed top spot in the premiership standings following the victory. After 11 matches, Sundowns have collected 29 points, one ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have a game in hand.