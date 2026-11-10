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Poggenpoel overcomes tragedy to shine for Bafana

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

10 November 2026

11:00 am

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'You are not representing yourself, but your nation as a whole,' said the Bafana midfielder.

Brooklyn Poggenpoel - Bafana Bafana

Brooklyn Poggenpoel shone for Bafana against Eritrea on his senior international debut. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

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Bafana Bafana midfielder Brooklyn Poggenpoel is enjoying working with Pitso Mosimane, and is determined to help South Africa stay on top of Group D after their back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya.

Poggenpoel’s Bafana debut

Bafana will play the Harambee Stars at Orlando Stadium on Friday, and will then face them in Nairobi on November 17. South Africa got off to the perfect start under Mosimane, with a 2-1 win over Guinea and a 5-0 hammering of Eritrea sending them clear at the top of the table.

Poggenpoel got a surprise international debut against Eritrea, coming off the bench to replace an injured Bathusi Aubaas, with Teboho Mokoena already on the sidelines after picking up an injury against Guinea.

And the 27-year-old did not let his country down, coming on in the 12th minute and almost immediately starting a move that led to Relebohile Mofokeng netting the opening goal.

The Durban City midfielder had a generally impressive outing, and got his first Bafana start a few days later, as they stunned Egypt 1-0 in a Cairo friendly.

All this was played out while Poggenpoel was mourning the loss of his maternal grandmother, whose funeral in Cape Town was on the same day as the Eritrea clash.

“I think it is an honour and privilege to be representing your country,” said Poggenpoel.

“Everything happening in your personal life, you just have to put it aside. You are not representing yourself, but your nation as a whole. You just have to put your best foot forward.”

‘Really enjoyable’

Mosimane has enjoyed a successful start to his second spell in charge of Bafana, but South Africa will need to keep up the pace, with only one side qualifying alongside co-hosts Kenya out of Group D.

“It has been really enjoyable to work with the coach,” added Poggenpoel.

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“We have seen what he has done in the past with younger players. I have learned a lot even in a short space of time.

“Everyone wanted a strong start to the group stages, especially at home. To get the win away (against Eritrea) was another positive. So now it is about securing three points at home and following it up with a good result away, so we can go into the next break with good form, good rhythm and at the top of the group.”

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Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Bafana Bafana Benni McCarthy Pitso Mosimane
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