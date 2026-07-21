OPINION: It was not a World Cup, but an American show

Trump gate-crashed Spain's celebration by once again attempting to impose himself on the trophy lift.

he news that the head of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin boycotted the World Cup final to show unhappiness with FIFA, does not really come as a surprise to me, in fact to the football fraternity at large.



I mean, even though the 2026 edition was a co-hosted event, the United States could not resist showing their fellow co-hosts Canada and Mexico who was in charge. The Americans turned the global showpiece into an ‘American show’.



From the ridiculous ticket prices, refusing Somali referee Omar Artan to enter the country and not treating all countries the same.



From hydration breaks, half-time shows and actor Tom Cruise’s AI speech in the final, the Americans truly showed the world who was in charge of the World Cup..



But the biggest talking point of this year’s World Cup of course will be FIFA’s unexplained decision to suspend a red card for United States striker Folarin Balogun before their game against Belgium after US President Donald Trump asked his friend FIFA head Gianni Infantino to “review” the sending off.



The controversy originally stemmed from a red card that Balogun received for a challenge during the round of 32 match against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Trump publicly confirmed that he contacted Infantino to complain about the call, calling it a “horrible” decision that reversed a great injustice.



It was a shocking decision and it will take years for the football world to forget about it and it could dent Infantino’s quest to be re-elected as the FIFA president. But with a friend like Donald Trump, Infantino could well win the elections in March next year.



Trump could not resist showing his “friend” Infantino though one final time during the trophy presentation ceremony on Sunday that he was the “main man”.



Trump gate-crashed Spain’s celebration by once again attempting to impose himself on the trophy lift.

The president was tasked with presenting the trophy to the new world champions, but as you would expect, he wanted his involvement to be a bit more prominent.

Despite his best efforts, Trump was ushered to the side by both FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Spain captain Rodri. But the limelight loving US president stood long enough next to the Spanish players for his photo to be taken before he was eventually ushered away by Infantino.