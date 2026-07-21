Orlando Pirates suffer first defeat in Spain

The Buccaneers will look to bounce back to winning ways when they face UD Las Palmas on Wednesday.

Orlando Pirates suffered their first defeat of their Spanish preseason tour when they lost 3-2 to Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia at the Marbella Football Center on Tuesday evening.



Having drawn 1-1 with Córdoba and beaten Cádiz CF 2-1 in the previous two preseason friendlies, the Buccaneers were on the losing side this time around.

Following his side’s match against Cadiz, where they conceded a goal inside the opening 10 minutes of the match, Pirates coach Abdeslami Ouaddou was not pleased with his team’s defending.

“Maybe if I’m to be a bit disappointed, it’s how we started the game [against Cádiz], the first 10 minutes, and I said to the guys, we are close to starting the league, and we need to concentrate from the beginning of games,” said Ouaddou.

But it seems that his words fell on deaf ears as the Buccaneers once again found themselves trailing, but this time the goal came in the 11th minute through Youssef En-Nesyri, who netted to beat Sipho Chaine with a diving header.

Following the early setback, Pirates took control of the game and they created chances of their own as they looked for the equaliser.

Oswin Appollis tried his luck with a snapshot just outside the box in the 23th minute, but Pedrag Rajkovic was well-positioned to make a save.

Four minutes later, the Serbian goalkeeper could do nothing to stop Thalente Mbatha’s long range screamer as the Buccaneers found their equaliser.

Having seen his teammate score from long range, Appollis also tried his luck from just outside the penalty box in the 35th minute, but his shot went over the crossbar.

The Buccaneers had the ball in the net three minutes later through Tshepang Moremi, but it was disallowed for a foul that was spotted prior to the goal.

Despite their superior ball possession, it was the Saudi side that regained the lead just before the half-time break when Mousa Diaby beat Chaine with a low shot following another questionable defending from Pirates.

Ouaddou made three changes at the start of the second half bringing in Simphiwe Selepe, Abdoulaye Mariko and Mohale Ngwato as he looked to change the complexion of the game.

But as expected Pirates lost their momentum and fluidity in the opening stages of the second stanza, but they regained their rhythm as the game progressed.

With Pirates pushing more men forward in search of the equaliser, they left themselves vulnerable at the back and they were punished by Al-Ittihad in the 86th minute when substitute George Inelikhena beat his marker before unleashing a powerful shot to make it 3-1 for the Saudi Pro League side.

Substitute Yanela Mbuthuma gave Pirates some home when he pulled another goal for the Buccaneers in referee’s optional time, but it was a little too late for the South African champions as the referee blew his final whistle after the restart.

The Buccaneers will look to quickly bounce back to winning ways when they face UD Las Palmas on Wednesday.