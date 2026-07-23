Orlando Pirates looking to end Spanish tour on a high

"We still have one game, and it will be a tough one again," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddouhas made it clear that he wants to end the Spanish tour on a high note by winning their final pre-season friendly against NEOM SC.



The Buccaneers conclude their stay in Spain with a clash against the Saudi Pro League outfit at the Marbella Football Center on Friday.



Having suffered a defeat against another Saudi side in Al-Ittihad earlier in the week. Ouaddou has described the clash against Neom as an opportunity to make amends for that loss.

“We still have one game, and it will be a tough one again,” said Ouaddou as quoted by Sportswire.

“I think it will be an opportunity to make amends because my team didn’t deserve to lose [against Al-Ittihad on Tuesday]. Against Neom, we’ll have the chance to respond, and I’ll be happy if we finish this camp with a victory.”

Ouaddou hails Pirates youngsters

Meanwhile, Ouaddou has praised Pirates’ young players following their 1-0 win against UD Las Palmas on Wednesday.



Ouaddou showed great faith in the club’s young talent by naming several youngsters in his starting lineup against a Las Palmas side they had never defeated before in their two previous encounters.



The Moroccan was happy with the performance of the young players, insisting that the Buccaneers have a bright future with the talented youngsters coming through the club ranks.



“I’m very happy with the preparations of the boys, and today [Wednesday] was a top performance,” said Ouaddou.

“We gave an opportunity to some young players. I’m very happy because it was the most important thing to do. This is the youngest team I could have fielded during this camp. They are responding well in terms of aggressiveness and tactical organisation. Technically, they were very clever. I think Orlando Pirates have a bright future with these young players.”



After the Neom game, Pirates will head back to South Africa to prepare for their opening game of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season against newly promoted Milford FC.



The defending champions will be looking to start their title defence against the newly-promoted outfit on a positive note.



And that clash with Milford will be followed by an MTN8 title encounter against Durban City. The Buccaneers are also the defending champions of the MTN8 having won it last season.