Ouaddou explains why Pedersen is yet to make Pirates debut

Pedersen's arrival in South Africa continues to generate excitement among the Buccaneers' faithful.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has urged supporters to be patient with Sebastian Pedersen, stressing that the team is still trying to find a suitable time to introduce the Norwegian striker.



Pedersen’s arrival in South Africa continues to generate excitement among the Buccaneers’ faithful.



Speaking to SABC Sport at the Orlando Amstel Arena before Pirates’ 2-1 MTN8 quarter final victory over Durban City on Saturday, Ouaddou explained why Pedersen is yet to make his competitive debut.



“I think they will have to be a little bit patient because, as I said, we don’t have to rush the process,” Ouaddou told the public broadcaster.

“Of course, everybody wants to see the new players in the team, but as a coach, together with our performance and medical departments, we have to be cautious and make sure he is fully prepared before bringing him into the game.”

Why Ouaddou won’t rush Pedersen

Ouaddou added that even though he is delighted that Pedersen has finally arrived in South Africa, he will not risk accelerating his return only for the striker to suffer a setback during a crucial stage of the campaign.

“When you start games, you have to be ready psychologically, mentally and physically. We don’t want to risk any of those factors. When he is on the pitch, it will mean we have received the green light from the performance department.”

Finishing still a concern for Ouaddou

Meanwhile, despite his side’s progression to the semifinals of the MTN8, Ouaddou was not happy with Pirates’ failure to convert chances.



The Buccaneers needed extra-time to overcome a resilient Durban City outfit.



“It was just a question of time; football is not an exact science, but we have more probabilities to win this game if we continue to push, have our full backs pushing high and show some attacking football,” said Ouaddou.

“Some people think we have a problem with a low block. I don’t think so. I think we had chances, but we need to convert them; this is the problem.”



Ouaddou will be looking for a better return in front of goal when they take on AmaZulu in a Betway Premiership clash at the King’s Park Stadium in Durban on Wednesday.



In Usuthu, they will be facing a wounded side that was dumped out of MTN8 by Sekhukhune United this past weekend and Arthur Zwane’s charges will be looking to bounce back to winning ways at the expense of the Buccaneers.