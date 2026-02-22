WATCH: Mbokazi makes two goalline clearances on MLS debut

Mbokazi made two brilliant blocks from Dynamos efforts in the space of a few seconds three minutes before half time.

Chicago Fire and Bafana Bafana centre back Mbekezeli Mbokazi hit the headlines on his debut in Major League Soccer in the USA with two spectacular goalline clearances.

Mbokazi’s good and bad news

The 20 year-old former Orlando Pirates captain, however, was on the losing side at Chicago lost 2-1 at Houston Dynamos.

Not 1 but 2 goal-line saves from Mbekezeli Mbokazi in his MLS debut. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Ui6VpudmUL – Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 22, 2026

Mbokazi, who signed for Fire from Pirates in the January transfer window, showed why he is so highly rated as he made two brilliant blocks from Dynamos efforts in the space of a few seconds three minutes before half time.

He was taken off in the 88th minute by Fire coach Gregg Berhalter and replaced by South African winger Puso Dithejane, who also signed for Chicago in the January window.

Home debut soon?

Aside from his clearances, Mbokazi made some typically robust challenges and made a few marauding runs forward as he looks to impress in the USA ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals later this year.

Mbokazi is now set to make his home debut for Fire when they welcome Montreal to Soldier Field on Saturday.