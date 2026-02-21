Pirates see Stars as Casric pull off Nedbank Cup knockout

The game itself had finished goalless after extra time, with the Buccaneers unable to find a way past Stars goalkeeper Tshigwana Mthombeni.

Casric Stars stunned Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday, the Motsepe Foundation Championship side winning 5-4 on penalties to reach the quarterfinals at the Buccaneers’ expense.

Pirates pay the penality

After Pirates’ Nkosikhona Ndaba had dragged the 13th penalty of the shootout wide of target, it was Zebulon Mtshweni who beat Sipho Chaine to send the visitors at the Amstel Orlando Arena in to wild celebration.

Casric Stars gave an indication they had come to play in just the first minute, Mlungisi Zwane hammering a shot just wide from about 25 metres out.

Andre De Jong got his second Nedbank Cup start on the spin for Pirates. And he came closest to giving them the lead in the first half. The Buccaneers forward ran onto Deon Hotto’s cross, but couldn’t direct his effort on target.

The Motsepe Foundation Championship side had a great chance four minutes into the second half. Samuel Nana found space in the penalty area and tried to beat Sipho Chaine at his near post. The Pirates ‘keeper, however, sprung low to his left to make a fine save.

In the 52nd minute, a howler by Casric ‘keeper Mthombeni nearly cost Pirates dear. Mthombeni spilled Relebohile Mofokeng’s weak shot at the feet of De Jong but did well to recover and block the New Zealander’s effort.

Just after the hour mark, a fine cross from Deano Van Rooyen saw De Jong and Tshepang Moremi both have efforts blocked by some brave Casric defending.

Hotto then had a fine chance, but dragged his left-footed shot wide of target.

With three minutes of normal time left, a great chance fell to Masindi Nemtanjela, but his shot was not struck cleanly and also blocked.

Denied by the woodwork

Moremi then came within inches of netting the winner in the last minute of stoppage time, but his effort canoned back off the cross bar.

Pirates had chances to win the game in extra time too, but Mthombeni and Stars stood firm.