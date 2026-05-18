Pirates’ Ouaddou reflects on Mariko’s debut season in PSL

"I think it's very good news for the club, he must keep working," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has reflected on midfielder Abdoulaye Mariko’s debut season in the Betway Premiership.



Mariko, who joined the Buccaneers from Mali’s Djoliba AC before the start of the season, has struggled for game time this campaign despite being given playing opportunities at the start of the season.

Mariko ‘did well’ against City

The 22-year-old Malian international came off the bench during Saturday’s game against Durban City FC at the Orlando Amstel Arena. And Ouaddou was pleased with his [performance on the day.



“I think at the beginning of the season, we gave a chance to Mariko against Marumo [Gallants]. He was just starting with Pirates. But he had several months to integrate into the pace of the PSL, to the aggressiveness, to the environment,” said Ouaddou during the post-match conference.

“I think we were a little bit quicker to put him into that gap. But he really did well today [Saturday], and you can see such improvement since you saw him the last time in a game. Today, he had the opportunity to play forward. He found some passes between the lines. He brings some dynamism as well. You can see.

“I think it’s very good news for the club, he must keep working.”

Ouaddou unhappy with first half display

Meanwhile, Ouaddou was not happy with his side’s display in the first half of Saturday’s goalless draw against Durban City.



The draw means the Buccaneers sit two points adrift of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and must win their final game of the season against Orbit College on Saturday to end their 14-year wait for a league title.



“We prepared well for the game, but I think that the first half that we played was a bit far from my expectations in terms of team intensity, in terms of rhythm, because the plan was in the first 15-20 minutes to put really high pressure and to suffocate the team to score early.

“But it didn’t happen, it couldn’t happen. When we started so slowly, and maybe a lack of aggressiveness in our first half meant we didn’t manage to create so many chances,” said Ouaddou.



“But I think that in the second half, especially in the last 30 minutes, we saw the face that we usually see from Pirates; a lot of intensity, to go forward, to hurt.

“We had 30 shots, I think. 12 on the target, but it’s not enough to win this kind of game. “