WATCH – Mosimane returns to visit Al Ahly

'You never left, it's like you are still here,' says Mosimane on the video.

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane went back to his former home at Al Ahly this week, to reunited with the club he led to two Caf Champions League titles.

Mosimane is in Cairo preparing his side for Sunday’s international friendly against Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium. On Wednesday, Bafana beat Eritrea 5-0 in a 2027 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifier at the Al Salaam Stadium in the Egyptian capital.

“You never left, it’s like you are still here,” says Mosimane on the video.

‘Jingles’ left Mamelodi Sundowns to take over as Ahly head coach in 2020. In two years in charge, as well as the two Champions League titles, he won and Egyptian domestic league and cup double, and two CAF Super Cup titles.

Last month, Mosimane was appointed as Bafana Bafana head coach for the second time, taking over from Hugo Broos, whose contract expired after the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The 62-year-old has got off to a fine start in his latest spell in charge, winning both of his opening Group D qualifiers. Bafana beat Guinea 2-1 at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday, before the five-goal demolition of Eritrea.

Mosimane also met up with his former assistant coach at Mamelodi Sundowns – Rulani Mokwena – after the win over Libya. Mokwena is currently head coach at Egyptian side Pyramids FC.