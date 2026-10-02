Phakaaathi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi

WATCH – Mosimane returns to visit Al Ahly

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

2 October 2026

10:29 am

RELATED ARTICLES

'You never left, it's like you are still here,' says Mosimane on the video.

Pitso Mosimane - Al Ahly

Pitso Mosimane returned to visit Al Ahly in Cairo this week. Picture: Al Ahly/Twitter

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane went back to his former home at Al Ahly this week, to reunited with the club he led to two Caf Champions League titles.

Mosimane is in Cairo preparing his side for Sunday’s international friendly against Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium. On Wednesday, Bafana beat Eritrea 5-0 in a 2027 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifier at the Al Salaam Stadium in the Egyptian capital.

“You never left, it’s like you are still here,” says Mosimane on the video.

‘Jingles’ left Mamelodi Sundowns to take over as Ahly head coach in 2020. In two years in charge, as well as the two Champions League titles, he won and Egyptian domestic league and cup double, and two CAF Super Cup titles.

Last month, Mosimane was appointed as Bafana Bafana head coach for the second time, taking over from Hugo Broos, whose contract expired after the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The 62-year-old has got off to a fine start in his latest spell in charge, winning both of his opening Group D qualifiers. Bafana beat Guinea 2-1 at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday, before the five-goal demolition of Eritrea.

Mosimane also met up with his former assistant coach at Mamelodi Sundowns – Rulani Mokwena – after the win over Libya. Mokwena is currently head coach at Egyptian side Pyramids FC.

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Al Ahly F.C. Bafana Bafana Egypt Pitso Mosimane Rulani Mokwena
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News 44 women come forward in KZN Midlands sexual abuse scandal
Courts ‘It’s not only exclusively a strip club’: Sibiya disputes arrest location, claims he was at a restaurant
Politics ‘They are our neighbours, our partners’: Malema says white people should not leave South Africa
Motoring Motorists warned to brace for record petrol pain at the pumps: Here’s how much you might pay
Courts Shadrack Sibiya’s son clarifies witness interference claims as recording played in court

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News