Liverpool grab FA Cup glory as Chelsea pay the penalty again

Jonty Mark

Kostas Tsimikas’ penalty in the shootout gave Liverpool the FA Cup on Saturday, as they again beat Chelsea by the narrowest of margins at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds had already taken the Carabao Cup in a shootout against Chelsea earlier this year, and triumphed again, as the final at a packed stadium finished goalless after extra time.

Liverpool took an early advantage in the shootout as Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta’s spot kick hit the post, but Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved from Senegalese teammate Sadio Mane as, like the Carabao Cup, the penalties went into sudden death.

Hakim Ziyech and Diogo Jota both scored but Liverpool goalkeeper Allison saved from Mason Mount, and Tsimikas kept his cool to keep Liverpool on course for a possible quadruple.

The game itself saw Liverpool dominate early on, but poor finishing let the Reds down and Chelsea grew into the match, with Marco Alonso spurning an excellent chance to give them the lead.

Alonso then hit the bar with a second half free kick, but Liverpool also hit the post through Luis Diaz while left back Andy Robertson missed perhaps the game’s best opportunity, striking the post from close range.

Neither side really came close to scoring in extra time, and this time Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel decided not to bring on goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for Mendy, as he had in the Carabao Cup final.

It didn’t work out on that occasion and it didn’t here either as Chelsea will end the season with only the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup in their trophy cabinet.