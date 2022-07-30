Manchester United confirm Benni McCarthy capture

Khaya Ndubane

Manchester United have confirmed that Benni McCarthy has been added to Erik ten Hag’s s backroom team as a first-team coach.



Earlier Phakaathi reported that the former Bafana Bafana striker had joined the Red Devils.



This was after sports broadcaster Robert Marawa broke the news on his Twitter account on Saturday.



Now United have confirmed that McCarthy will indeed be joining Ten Hag’s backroom staff.



“Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has added to his backroom team with the appointment of Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach,” read a statement from United on Saturday night.

“The former South Africa striker was a boyhood Reds fan and scored twice against us for Porto in the 2003/04 Champions League knockout stages,” added the Red Devils statement.

“The ex-forward will specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning.

“The coaching team is now in place ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season, with Brighton & Hove Albion visiting Old Trafford on Sunday 7 August in our Premier League opener.

“Ten Hag will work closely with assistants Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren, with Benni slotting in alongside Eric Ramsay and Darren Fletcher as coaches. Former midfielder Fletcher also has a wider remit as technical director, overseeing the path from Academy to the first team, plus players out on loan,” added the club statement.

McCarthy started his coaching career in 2017 with Cape Town City, where he won the MTN8 before moving to AmaZulu in December 2020. He led Usuthu to a second place finish in the 2020/21 season and won the DStv Premiership Coach of the Season award.

The 44-year-old coach has been without a job since March this year after he parted ways with AmaZulu.