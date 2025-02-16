World Soccer

Amorim says struggling squad should take some blame for Man United job cuts

Avatar photo

By Agence France Presse

16 Feb 2025

"I think it's really important for us in the first team, coaches and players, not to ignore that," the United head coach said.

Ruben Amorim the Manchester United manager Photo: Conor Molloy / ProSportsImages / DPPI via AFP

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim believes his team’s faltering fortunes on the pitch are partly responsible for the job cuts which have swept through Old Trafford.

Co-owner Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos company came under fire for shedding around a quarter of United’s staff over the summer, with more redundancies planned as they seek to reduce losses that totalled £300 million over the last three years.

Ticket prices have also gone up and Amorim, whose team are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League, said the first team cannot shy away from their part in the problems being endured by the English giants.

“People are losing their jobs, so we have to acknowledge that.

“And the biggest problem is the football team because we spend the money, we are not winning, we are not in Champions League, so the revenues are not the same.

“People are losing their jobs. Of course, that feeling of saving their job is hard to have that feeling and that affects the environment, so I think we cannot ignore.”

The Portuguese added: “We acknowledge that problem and I want to say that the responsible (people) is the first team.”

On Sunday, United travel to fellow strugglers Tottenham who are one place behind in 15th spot in the table.

