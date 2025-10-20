Amorim wants more after ‘biggest’ Man Utd. win at Liverpool

'That was the biggest win in my time at Manchester United. It means a lot today but tomorrow it won't mean a lot,' said the United head coach.

Ruben Amorim said a first victory at Anfield since 2016 was just reward for Manchester United’s long suffering fans after Harry Maguire’s late winner inflicted a fourth consecutive defeat on Liverpool.

The 2-1 win ensured that United earned theirs first back-to-back victories in the Premier League since Amorim took charge nearly a year ago.

But the Portuguese coach said that how his players respond next weekend when Brighton visit Old Trafford will tell him more about what United can aspire to this season.

“That was the biggest win in my time at Manchester United. It means a lot today but tomorrow it won’t mean a lot,” said Amorim.

United crashed out of the League Cup to fourth-tier Grimsby in August and Amorim appeared on the brink of losing his job after defeat to Brentford last month.

Amorim – ‘It was really important for our fans’

However, wins over Sunderland and their historic rivals have lifted the Red Devils up to ninth in the Premier League and within two points of fourth-placed Liverpool.

“It was really important for our fans. They struggled against Grimsby, against Brentford and today they saw a different team,” added Amorim.

“To win in the stadium of the champions and our biggest rivals is really important.”

Despite the magnitude of the victory, Amorim was far from fully satisfied with his side’s performance.

Bryan Mbeumo gave the visitors the perfect start by firing home the opening goal after just 61 seconds.

United had chances to extend their lead as Bruno Fernandes hit the post, but also had to ride their luck.

Cody Gakpo hit the woodwork three times before the Dutch forward finally equalised on 78 minutes.

However, Maguire, who missed a glorious chance to win the game in a 2-2 draw when United last visited Anfield in January, was the unlikely hero when he headed in Fernandes’s cross.

“Was a great win, not a very well played game, but a great spirit and that is all I can ask,” said Amorim.

‘Negative set-piece balance’

Arne Slot blamed his side’s wastefulness in front of goal and set-piece defending for the latest in a string of poor results.

Not since 2014 have Liverpool lost four consecutive games.

Alexander Isak was denied his first Premier League goal since joining Liverpool for a British transfer record £125 million ($168 million) by Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens before half-time.

Mohamed Salah fired wide when presented with a huge chance early in the second period before Gakpo somehow headed off target with the opportunity to snatch a point after Maguire’s goal.

“If you told me (before the game) we would create eight, nine or 10 open chances, I wouldn’t think that is possible. From all the chances we got, we only scored one goal,” said Dutchman Slot.

“It’s almost impossible to win a big game of football with a negative set-piece balance.

“We conceded another one today that led to us losing the game.”

Defeat leaves Liverpool four points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal.