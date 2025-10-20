Monday footie fare: tight games in England, Spain and Italy

West Ham might be undone by their fans.

Several Monday night games across Europe round off the weekend’s return to club football after the international break – and offer punters chances to recoup losses or build on winnings.

But the wagering isn’t easy, with three highly competitive matches likely.

In England’s Premier League, West Ham fan groups have been threatening to boycott their club’s home game against Brentford in protest against the owners and executive management.

While the action isn’t targeted at the squad or the coach, a significant number of empty seats at the London Stadium could create a negative atmosphere and demotivate the West Ham players.

This factor probably hasn’t been factored into odds on the game: West Ham 2.48, Brentford 2.85, draw 3.50.

With West Ham’s home form being dismal anyway, this might be a good opportunity to pile on Brentford.

In Spain’s La Liga, Alaves (2.41) play host to Valencia (3.35). It’s a mid-table clash, so tactical nuance will be to the fore as both teams seek to avoid defeat and get sucked downward.

Statistics lean towards Alavés, whose defensive solidity at home contrasts with Valencia’s travel woes. One bookmaker’s algorithm gives a 47% probability to a home win, with a likely scoreline of 2-1.

Neither side has been particularly prolific in front of goal so bets on total goals should be kept on the low side.

Italy’s Serie A features Cremonese (2.70) up against Udinese (2.60).

Minnows Cremonese had a good start to the season but crashed back to earth last time out with a 1-4 loss to giants Inter Milan.

However, that dose of reality should have refocused I Violini and they will be keen to get back to winning ways. But it’ll be a tight tactical battle with goals at a premium.

