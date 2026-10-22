Arsenal ‘concerned’ about Saka injury, says Arteta

Arteta said Saka's injury was as yet unclear, but told reporters the club's medical staff were worried.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said the club was “concerned” about the severity of an injury to winger Bakayo Saka after Wednesday’s pulsating 2-2 Champions League draw at Bayern Munich.

Saka, Arsenal’s joint top goalscorer this season alongside Victor Gyokeres, went off early after falling to the turf grabbing his thigh and was replaced by Eberechi Eze.

Eze scored Arsenal’s opener and Declan Rice scored late to clinch a draw for last season’s runners up after an Alphonso Davies goal and a Harry Kane penalty for the hosts.

Arteta said Saka’s injury was as yet unclear, but told reporters the club’s medical staff were worried.

“They are a bit concerned about Saka. When a player has to come off with sharp pain it is never good news. We have to wait and see,” Arteta said.

“The level of intensity this game requires as well is something incredible. You could see it last night, the PSG-Barcelona game.

“The level that you need, it’s unbelievable. It’s the highest level and those things happen, unfortunately.

“He doesn’t look good at all, but we’ll have to wait and see,” the Spaniard added.

Arteta spoke glowingly of his side’s efforts, while praising those of the home side.

“Bayern batter every team, so I really value what the boys did tonight,” he said.

“That’s one of the highest levels we have played… The level of opposition and our level as well. It was two teams that wanted to attack and play.”

Rice was thrilled with his late goal.

“I’m so happy. When you play against teams like Bayern that are man-to-man all over the pitch, you have to apply certain principles,” Rice told TNT.

“I just kept running, lost my marker and I was in on goal to score.”