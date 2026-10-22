Fernandes takes aim at Carrick as Man United lurch into fresh crisis

"We started on the wrong foot and they scored very early," Fernandes told TNT Sports.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes criticised manager Michael Carrick’s tactics following the humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat at Como.

United fell behind to a second-minute goal and never recovered as the club’s winless run reached seven games after another lacklustre performance.

“We started on the wrong foot and they scored very early,” Fernandes told TNT Sports. “Not much pressure on the ball, not many good movements with the ball, not many things going our way.”

The Portugal midfielder suggested Nico Paz’s early strike for Como on Wednesday night had a damaging effect on the visitors, leaving them struggling to impose themselves. Paz scored again after Tasos Douvikas had doubled the lead, with Jacobo Ramon adding a fourth.

Only a stoppage-time goal from Joshua Zirkzee stopped United from succumbing to their joint-heaviest Champions League loss.

“Conceding early makes us go into the game with a mood of defeat,” said Fernandes. “It’s difficult to get out of that, trying to be brave, to have the ball and make something happen.

“If we are not able to do that, it is going to be very difficult to get out of this situation.”

Fernandes also highlighted United’s passive approach out of possession, saying Como were allowed too much time and space to dictate play.

Asked whether those comments amounted to criticism of Carrick’s tactics, Fernandes said: “That’s on the manager and staff to see, not me.

“Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable.”

Fernandes is the latest United player to publicly break ranks.

Defender Lisandro Martinez took aim at the club’s hierarchy following a 2-0 Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid last week.

Martinez said Carrick had been left with an understrength squad. He later apologised.

Youri Tielemans, who started alongside Fernandes in the United midfield in Italy, admitted the display was simply not good enough.

“We got outplayed for most of the game so it was a very disappointing night,” said Tielemans.

“You can be good tactically but if the effort is not good (then it will not work) and vice versa. You need to be good at everything and tonight we were poor.”