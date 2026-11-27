AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the weekend action.

Manchester United are error-prone, leaky at the back and desperately short of confidence as they face the growing nightmare of a Premier League relegation battle.

Talk of the Red Devils going down still appears fanciful but analysts Opta say they have a 27 percent chance of dropping into the Championship as they prepare to host impressive Brentford.

At the top end of the table, Manchester City’s match at Arsenal appears to be a must-win for Enzo Maresca’s team, who have fallen off the pace after a barren spell.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the weekend action:

United’s error count

Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo warned “no one’s coming to save us” after Manchester United’s 4-0 hammering by Liverpool last week left them in the relegation zone.

More mistakes, notably from goalkeeper Senne Lammens — together with some controversial refereeing decisions — cost them a morale-boosting Champions League win at Sporting Lisbon in midweek.

Following their 2-2 draw, United had conceded the most goals (36), the most penalties (five), and had received the most red cards (five) of any Premier League team this season across all competitions.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino will now be in no doubt as to the scale of the job at Old Trafford as United chase just their second league win of the season against Brentford.

“I think we need to encourage and we need to really believe in our play,” Pochettino told TNT Sports after Wednesday’s match in Portugal. “We need to believe more and more and more.”

But until he finds a way to cut out individual errors, opponents will always fancy their chances against the struggling giants.

Blunt Arsenal

Champions Arsenal, despite their impressive results, are showing a worrying inability to kill off opponents.

In their past nine matches in all competitions, the Gunners have won just one game by more than a single goal.

They had 30 shots in their midweek 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund but just four of those were on target.

Kai Havertz has a paltry three Premier League goals this season while fellow forward Viktor Gyokeres has yet to get off the mark in the top flight.

“The feeling is that we should reward ourselves much more when you put (in) that kind of performance, the amount of chances, the situation,” Arteta said after the Dortmund draw.

“There is an element of luck, there is an element of us finishing the actions better.”

City, already six points behind Arsenal, travel to the Emirates low on confidence after taking a single point from their past four league matches.

Chelsea’s wobbly defence

Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea started the season as the swashbuckling entertainers of the Premier League but defensive problems are threatening to derail them.

Only the bottom two teams, Crystal Palace and Manchester United, and promoted sides Ipswich and Coventry have poorer defensive records than the Blues, who have conceded 20 goals in their 11 league games.

Chelsea have lost three of their past four matches and are already five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool in the race for Champions League qualification.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was critical of Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill after last week’s 4-1 mauling by Leeds, questioning whether they have the physical presence and leadership required to form a successful partnership.

He believes the club must strengthen their defence in the January transfer window if they are to remain in the mix for Champions League qualification.

“Until they sign that dominant centre-back and leader, they’ve got absolutely no chance of achieving anything,” he said on Sky Sports.

Fixtures

Friday

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (2000 GMT)

Saturday (1500 unless stated)

Leeds v Coventry, Manchester United v Brentford, Ipswich v Aston Villa (1730)

Sunday (1405 unless stated)

Everton v Liverpool (1200), Brighton v Newcastle, Crystal Palace v Hull, Fulham v Bournemouth, Sunderland v Tottenham, Arsenal v Manchester City (1630)