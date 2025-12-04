World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Arteta fears injury woes will hamper Arsenal title charge

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

4 December 2025

09:23 am

RELATED ARTICLES

"Obviously it's never good news. Declan had to come off. We don't know. We have to see tomorrow what he's got," said Arteta.

Arteta fears injury woes will hamper Arsenal title charge

Arsenal’s Spanish midfielder #23 Mikel Merino celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match against Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday. Photo: Adrian Dennis / AFP

Mikel Arteta fears Arsenal’s mounting injury problems will hamper their bid to win the Premier League title after Declan Rice and Cristhian Mosquera limped off in Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Brentford.

Arteta’s side moved five points clear of second-placed Manchester City thanks to goals from Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka at the Emirates Stadium.

ALSO READ: Everton boss Moyes hits back at Grealish critics

The Gunners extended their unbeaten run to 18 matches in all competitions with an eighth successive home victory.

But Arteta, already without first-choice centre-backs Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba through injury, was dealt a blow when Spanish defender Mosquera was forced off just before half-time.

Even more alarmingly, England midfielder Declan Rice appeared to be nursing a calf injury when he was substituted 10 minutes from full-time.

“Obviously it’s never good news. Declan had to come off. We don’t know. We have to see tomorrow what he’s got,” said Arteta, who is also without Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard due to injuries.

“Declan can walk. He cannot play. The thing is, he’s played a lot of minutes but as well, now we played Wednesday night and we have to play Saturday morning as well.”

With Arsenal having battled through a gruelling week featuring wins over Tottenham and Bayern Munich and a draw with title rivals Chelsea, Arteta had taken the opportunity to give a rest to Saka, Jurrien Timber and Eberechi Eze against the Bees.

But all three were eventually needed off the bench, leaving Arteta to bemoan Arsenal’s injury curse and question the Premier League fixture schedule ahead of a testing trip to in-form Aston Villa for Saturday’s early kick-off.

“Rest, that’s quite a positive word to use. We had to make some changes,” he said.

ALSO READ: Haaland century makes Premier League history in Man City’s nine-goal thriller

RELATED ARTICLES

“We had a very demanding week at every level. We were asked to play three days later, with one less recovery day than them.

“We can play minutes but if they can please give us just a little more time to recover and to make the welfare of these players a little bit easier, that would be great.”

Read more on these topics

Arsenal F.C. Brentford F.C. Mikel Arteta Premier League (EPL)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa ‘For now, we will take a commercial break’ -Presidency shrugs off US G20 snub
Politics ANC sued for R20m over unpaid bills
News EMPD’s Julius Mkhwanazi admits copper theft scene visit, defends promotion amid blue lights saga
South Africa ‘Bring back my child, I need my Sassa grant’: How caregivers are threatened by negligent parents
Politics Attempt to have electricity surcharge scrapped fails – here’s why

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp