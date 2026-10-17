Arteta praises ‘incredible will’ of struggling Gyokeres

"We are trying to help him as much as possible. He has some very good moments," said Arteta.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on Friday praised struggling Viktor Gyokeres for his “incredible will and determination” as the striker hunts his first goal of the season for the Premier League champions.

The 28-year-old forward has been a fringe player in the early stages of the current campaign and is yet to score in any competition despite netting freely for Sweden.

Arteta has preferred Germany international Kai Havertz up front, meaning Gyokeres has not started a single Premier League game so far this term.

The Spanish manager was asked ahead of Sunday’s match at Nottingham Forest whether Gyokeres was struggling with his confidence.

“That’s a very personal question,” replied Arteta. “I think what he transmits is an incredible will and determination and work-rate to improve and help the team, that’s it.

“That’s Viktor every single day, regardless of his position, whether he scores a goal or not, and that’s why he’s always an option to play.”

Arteta said Gyokeres, who scored 21 goals in his debut season for the club in 2025/26, had been unlucky not to have opened his account this season.

“We are trying to help him as much as possible. He has some very good moments,” he added.

“He’s three or four times in front of goal with no keeper, and the ball should arrive to him, and it doesn’t.

“It’s very small margins,” insisted Arteta. “Scoring or not scoring changes the narrative.”

Arteta said midfielder Martin Zubimendi could be fit to face Forest, but defender Piero Hincapie would likely miss the trip to the City Ground.

The pair suffered freak ankle injuries during a training session on the Emirates Stadium pitch after last week’s win against Leeds.

“Piero is evolving really well,” said Arteta. “Knowing his character and the way he pushes everybody, I’m sure it’s not going to take long, but he will probably need another week or two.

“Zubi looks much better, he already looked much better today. We have another session tomorrow (Saturday), and after that we will assess whether he’s available to play against Forest.”

Arsenal are second in the Premier League, three points behind Manchester City.