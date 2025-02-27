Asencio ‘affected’ by death chants: Real Madrid’s Ancelotti

"I took him off because of two things, he was affected, and he had a yellow card, so I preferred to take him off," explained Ancelotti.

Real Sociedad’s Spanish midfielder #23 Brais Mendez and Real Madrid’s Spanish defender #35 Raul Asencio vie for the ball during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King’s Cup) semi-final first leg football match at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, on Wednesday. Photo: ANDER GILLENEA / AFP

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said his defender Raul Asencio was “affected” by chants calling for him to die on Wednesday at Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey.

Los Blancos earned a 1-0 semi-final first leg win thanks to Endrick’s goal but there was controversy as home fans chanted “Asencio die” and the match was briefly paused by the referee as a result.



ALSO READ: Galatasaray accuse Mourinho of ‘racist statements’ after derby

Fans have aimed the chant at the 22-year-old centre-back at various stadiums in recent weeks, but this was the first time the match has been stopped.

Asencio is alleged to have shared a sexually explicit video of a minor recorded by two former Real Madrid youth players, and is under investigation by a Spanish court.

The match was stopped just before half-time after Vinicius reported the chants against Asencio to the referee.

“Vinicius spoke to the referee, the referee stopped the game, he applied the protocol, that was what had to happen,” Ancelotti told reporters.

The coach substituted the defender at half-time for Lucas Vazquez.

“I took him off because of two things, he was affected, and he had a yellow card, so I preferred to take him off,” explained Ancelotti.

“I think nobody likes that a stadium chants for you to die, I think he was affected in that sense.

“He wasn’t exactly happy, I preferred to take him off in case how he was feeling could affect the game.”

Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal added: “The insults should be condemned, we don’t like them… there are other ways to condemn the actions that others may have committed. We don’t think this is the right way.”

A video subsequently emerged on social media of a Real Sociedad fan appearing to make monkey gestures at Vinicius Junior while the game was stopped.

On the pitch, Spanish and European champions Madrid took control of the tie ahead of the second leg on April 1 at their Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Endrick pounced after 19 minutes, finishing with the outside of his boot after racing on to Jude Bellingham’s diagonal ball, and it was enough to claim his side the win.

– Mbappe tooth problem –

Ancelotti was without French superstar Kylian Mbappe after a dental problem as well as Fede Valverde and Thibaut Courtois.

The Real Madrid boss chose to rotate his side ahead of the visit to face Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday and next week’s Champions League last 16 clash against Atletico Madrid.

Despite his many changes, including starts for Arda Guler, Fran Garcia and Eduardo Camavinga, Madrid put on a solid showing at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian.

Endrick sent Los Blancos ahead when Bellingham sent the 18-year-old attacker in on goal.

After taking one touch to control, with his second Endrick stroked home stylishly at the near post.

It was his sixth goal of the campaign, four of those coming in the Copa del Rey, where Ancelotti has given him the most chance to shine.

Bellingham, who missed Madrid’s win against Girona in La Liga last weekend through suspension, looked fresh and helped his side stay largely on top.

Vinicius came close with a low shot which Alex Remiro tipped to safety.

Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin made a fine double save early in the second half to keep Mikel Oyarzabal and Takefusa Kubo at bay.

Madrid came close to a second at the other end when Endrick crashed a shot against the bar from the edge of the box.

Remiro produced a fine save to push away Bellingham’s deflected strike and then another to thwart the same player from long range in the final stages, keeping Real Sociedad’s hopes of a second leg comeback alive.

One worry for Madrid was an injury to Dani Ceballos which he sustained in stoppage time after a clash with Kubo. “He has a muscular problem,” said Ancelotti.

The coach was happy with his side’s display.

“I think the team’s doing well, we rotated but maintained our solidity, it was a good game in a defensive sense,” he added.

In the other semi-final first leg on Tuesday Atletico Madrid fought back to draw 4-4 with record 31-time cup winners Barcelona.