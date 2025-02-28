Isco, Antony tandem threat to Real Madrid on Betis visit

Isco won five Champions Leagues and three Spanish titles with Real Madrid.

Francisco Roman Alarcon ”Isco” will lead the Real Betis attack against Real Madrid on Saturday. Photo: DAX Images / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP

Real Betis face Real Madrid on Saturday with playmaker Isco returning to his best ahead of the reunion with his former team in La Liga, while explosive winger Antony has been cleared to play after his red card was overturned.

Isco won five Champions Leagues and three Spanish titles with Real Madrid among other silverware before moving to Sevilla in 2022 and then Betis a year later.



A broken leg threatened to derail the final years of his career but Isco knuckled down and found fitness after two surgeries.

Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini installed him back into the team in December after six months out and the Malaga-born midfielder has quickly taken the team’s creative reins.

“I think he’s an impeccable professional and although he was out for such a long time, he took care of his diet and did not get overweight, he’s in ideal shape,” said Pellegrini.

“I’m so happy for him, he did everything to get fit as quickly as possible with an exemplary attitude.”

The 32-year-old netted twice in the 2-1 win over Getafe last Sunday and this weekend will line up against Real Madrid, who are embroiled in an engrossing title fight.

Barcelona, who host Real Sociedad on Sunday, lead Los Blancos on goal difference, with third-place Atletico Madrid just a point behind.

Diego Simeone’s side face fourth-place Athletic Bilbao later on Saturday in another tantalising clash.

Another vital figure in recent weeks for Betis is winger Antony, on loan from Manchester United.

The Brazilian was sent off last weekend against Getafe but his red card was overturned by the Spanish football federation on Wednesday.

Antony endured a disastrous couple of years at Old Trafford following his huge £81.3 million ($101.5 million) move from Ajax, but has taken La Liga by storm.

He has three goals in six appearances across all competitions and is already a vital part of the Betis attack.

“It’s very easy to play with him, he has incredible talent, he makes good decisions,” Isco said of Antony, whom he helps can help secure continental football next season for seventh-place Betis.

“I hope from here until the end of the season we can take that step forward to get into Europe.”

Real Madrid hope Kylian Mbappe will be fit to play after missing their Copa del Rey match at Real Sociedad on Wednesday with a dental problem.

However England international Jude Bellingham will be missing as he completes his suspension following his red card for dissent against Osasuna on February 15.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he expected the Spanish title race to go down to the wire.

“There are three teams separated by a point and the league will be decided on the last day of the season,” said the Italian.

Player to watch: Robert Lewandowski

With Kylian Mbappe hot on his tail in the hunt for Spain’s top goalscorer award, the Polish veteran will spearhead Barca’s attack against Real Sociedad. Rested against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey in midweek, but scoring as a second-half substitute, the 36-year-old will be fresh and ready to fire on Sunday as he looks to build on his 20 league goals.

Key stats

5 – Real Madrid’s Mbappe and Osasuna’s Ante Budimir have each scored five penalties, a league high

14 – Percentage of goals scored from outside the box in La Liga, the highest of the top five leagues

53 – Villarreal playmaker Alex Baena has sent the ball into the area more than anyone else

Fixtures

Friday (times GMT)

Valladolid v Las Palmas (2000)

Saturday

Girona v Celta Vigo (1300), Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla (1515), Real Betis v Real Madrid (1730), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (2000)

Sunday

Leganes v Getafe (1300), Barcelona v Real Sociedad (1515), Mallorca v Alaves (1730), Osasuna v Valencia (2000)

Monday

Villarreal v Espanyol (2000)