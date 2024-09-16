Bafana star Percy Tau scores twice as Al-Ahly crush Gor Mahia

Out-of-favour South Africa winger Percy Tau scored twice as Al Ahly began their CAF Champions League title defence by hammering...

Out-of-favour South Africa winger Percy Tau scored twice as Al Ahly began their CAF Champions League title defence by hammering Gor Mahia of Kenya 3-0 in Nairobi on Sunday.

After Ramy Rabia had put the record 12-time African champions ahead on 14 minutes, Tau netted 60 seconds later and completed the rout after 74 minutes in a second round, first leg qualifier.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos omitted Tau from his squad for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan earlier this month.



The Belgian cited “uncertainty over the future of Tau” for his decision amid reports that the winger had clashed with Ahly coach Marcel Koller and could leave the Egyptian giants.

The teams meet again on Saturday in Cairo with Ahly seemingly destined for overall victory and a place in the 16-club group stage.

Ahly have claimed back-to-back Champions League titles and hope to become the first club to win the 61-year competition three times in a row this season.

By keeping Gor Mahia goalless, Ahly extended to 990 minutes the time they have played in the premier African club competition this season and last without conceding.

Gor thought they had scored in the closing stages from a Shariff Musa tap-in, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Esperance of Tunisia, four times African champions and runners-up to Ahly last season, overcame a surprise half-time situation to beat Dekedaha of Somalia 4-1 in Rades near Tunis.

Brazilian Yan Sasse put Esperance ahead in the first half only for Oluwasen Adepoji to equalise for the African minnows just before the break.

However, Dekedaha crumbled in the second half and two goals from Algerian Youcef Belaili and one from Yassine Meriah delivered a comfortable advantage ahead of the return match.

Dekedaha could not host the first leg in conflict-ridden Somalia and, rather than choose a neutral venue, opted to play both legs at the home of Esperance.

Champions League debutants Samartex of Ghana scored twice in seven minutes to lead Raja Casablanca of Morocco in Accra before conceding after half-time in a 2-2 draw.

Mohamed Zrida was first to score, giving three-time African champions Raja an early lead that was overturned by goals from Francis Gyetuah and Michael Ephson.

Mohamed Boulacsoute levelled midway through the second half, leaving Raja well placed to win the return match, and extend a 24-year wait by Ghana for a Champions League title.



Al Hilal, another club unable to play at home, because of the civil war in Sudan, were indebted to captain Mohamed Abdelrahman for a 2-2 draw away to San Pedro of the Ivory Coast.

The star forward twice equalised after Guy Bedi and Goudouss Bamba have given Champions League newcomers San Pedro leads in the port city.