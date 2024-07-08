Watch: Former Banyana Captain Portia Modise’s plea following hijack

Banyana’s leading all-time goal scorer shared the video on X appealing to her followers to help her find her car.

Former Banyana Banyana Captain Portia Modise was left perplexed after being hijacked outside her home over the weekend.

“I’m not alright guys. Yesterday when I got home, there were a few guys…I was pointed with firearms, I was hijacked, they took the car at the gate of our house,” said Modise.

Banyana Banyana’s leading all-time goal scorer shared the brief video on her X account appealing to her followers to help her find her car. She also shared the vehicle’s registration.

“It’s a blue Polo Gold 5, it’s KX15GP GP. If you see it, try [to] call us or get a hold of us.”

The Gauteng SAPS was yet to confirm if a criminal case had been opened.

Modise ‘grateful for life’

Modise said she couldn’t sleep on Saturday night after the ordeal. “I’m asking for help from you guys, I’m so much confused I couldn’t sleep thinking about these guys,” she said.

But despite being a victim of hijacking, the former footballer spoke with gratitude about not being harmed by the robbers.

“I’m really not okay. But I’m grateful for life that I was pointed with a gun and was hijacked but nothing was done to me,” said Modise.

ALSO READ: ‘Verdict does not change any working relationship with Jub Jub’ – Moja Love

Ambassador fighting SA’s drug problem

Together with Olympic medallist Luvo Manyonga, Bafana Bafana striker Bernard Parker, Modise was recently unveiled as an ambassador of the Clinix Health Group’s substance abuse disorders and addiction campaign.

The aim of the campaign is to educate and raise awareness of substance abuse and addiction and was launched last month at the Solomon ‘Stix’ Morewa Memorial Hospital in Johannesburg South.

Manyonga battled drug addiction for over a decade, and World Athletics banned him for four years for a doping violation in 2021, while Parker (Reiger Park) and Modise (Soweto) grew up in areas where they witnessed peers fall through the cracks because of using drugs.

“As our country has a mammoth drug problem that cuts across all races, classes and age groups. Statistics shockingly reveal that one in four pre-teens have experimented with psychoactive drugs, a third of South Africans, 15 years and older, are drinkers, and almost 60% of those engage in binge drinking,” said Clinix chief marketing officer Matshepo Majola.

The Clinix Health Group will also collaborate with community-based organisations, schools and other stakeholders to host community engagement activations throughout the campaign.

NOW READ: Clinix partners with sport stars for substance abuse awareness