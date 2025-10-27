Barca’s Yamal can learn Clasico lessons after Real Madrid triumph

'Talk is cheap,' wrote Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid's match-winner, on an Instagram post in a thinly-veiled retort to Yamal.

Lamine Yamal’s words before the Clasico caused more of a stir than his subdued performance on the pitch as Barcelona fell to defeat, and the 18-year-old star can take some valuable lessons moving forward.

For the first time the teenager became the main focus of an entire stadium’s ire after comments he made before Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory on Sunday became the focus of heavy criticism in the capital.

Joking on a social media stream appearance Yamal suggested Real Madrid “steal” and “complain”, and he was harangued by the Santiago Bernabeu crowd as a result during Los Blancos’s triumph that sent them five points clear of Barca at the top of La Liga.

Madrid players, led by captain Dani Carvajal, headed towards Yamal to remonstrate with him, as the ill-tempered ending to the game boiled over after the final whistle.

Yamal will learn that if he says anything remotely controversial it will always be blown up by Madrid media outlets, as is true on the other side of the rivalry.

Barcelona’s assistant coach, Marcus Sorg, filling in for the suspended Hansi Flick, said the atmosphere might have affected Yamal’s flat display.

“It could be (that), probably a little bit, because he is also learning to deal with the crowd, the shouting and whistles from spectators,” said Sorg.

“It’s normal. Normally he’s very motivated and plays well. Today it was not so easy for him.”

Yamal has also now learned that sometimes he will get his comeuppance, which in his fledgling career he has not experienced much of.

He lifted Euro 2024 with Spain last year and went on to win a domestic treble with Barcelona, as well as finishing second in the Ballon d’Or award voting.

The forward has been quick to fire out jibes on social media, and last season said Real Madrid players can speak “when they beat me”.

However in a rivalry as intense and storied as the Clasico there will always be swings of dominance, highs and lows.

Barcelona won all four Clasico matches last season and Madrid players had that sentiment in mind as they sought out the teenager.

“Talk is cheap,” wrote Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid’s match-winner, on an Instagram post in a thinly-veiled retort to Yamal.

‘Make a scene’

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong criticised Carvajal, 33, for arguing with Yamal in public.

“If Carvajal wanted to speak to Lamine, he could do so in private,” said De Jong.

“If he thinks he shouldn’t do things like (those comments) he could call him. They’re team-mates (with Spain), they know each other. Why do you have to make a scene on the pitch?”

On the other hand Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni said Yamal’s comments were not particularly upsetting.

“They’re just words, and there’s no bad intention. It motivates us a bit more, but if Lamine wants to talk, he can do so, there’s no problem,” Tchouameni told reporters.

“When I was little, I remember the exchanges between Barca and Real players before matches, and we liked that. In the end, the match is played on the pitch.”

Yamal’s performance was unusually gray, with the winger seemingly still affected by a groin injury he has been working to recover from.

He rarely tried to beat his opponents one-on-one, in part thanks to Madrid’s attentive defending.

“He came from an injury and he needs rhythm, more games at the highest level,” said Sorg, who also noted the teenager was getting extra attention from Barca’s opposition this season.

“The opponents try everything to defend very well, they adapt this season,” continued Flick’s assistant.

“They often play two against one against him… he’s young and he has to improve and we will help him.”

It would be a shame for Yamal to lose some of the spike which makes him interesting both on and off the pitch, but his disappointing afternoon will give him plenty to think about in the weeks and months ahead.