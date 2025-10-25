Revived Rashford soaring for Barca ahead of Clasico bow

'It's a very easy team to enjoy the football (we're playing),' said Rashford this week.

No English player has appeared in a Clasico for Barcelona since Gary Lineker in the 1980s, but Marcus Rashford should end that run on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

An injury to winger Raphinha opened the door for Rashford to prove his worth in the first months of his loan from Manchester United.

Rashford’s fine form

Rashford has five goals and six assists in 12 games for Hansi Flick’s side, mostly operating on the left wing.

The 27-year-old struck twice in the Champions League on Tuesday as Barca routed Olympiacos 6-1 to gear up for the match against bitter rivals and league leaders Real Madrid.

Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to return from injury to Los Blancos’ squad for the Clasico, meaning Rashford could end up facing his England team-mate.

After arriving at Barcelona in the summer, Rashford admitted that he was grateful for the opportunity and would make the most of it, even if he could only play a bit-part role.

However, he is the only Barcelona attacker to participate in every single match this season for his club and he is starting to thrive.

“It’s a very easy team to enjoy the football (we’re playing),” said Rashford this week.

A loan move to Barcelona from Man United seemed the ideal situation for both clubs and the player himself in the summer.

Attractive fresh start

Out of favour under coach Ruben Amorim, United wanted him gone, having publicly doubted his commitment and desire, while Barcelona were looking for a back-up forward without breaking the bank, given their financial woes.

For Rashford, joining the Spanish champions offered an attractive fresh start. The forward took the number 14 shirt, worn previously by Thierry Henry.

“To wear this shirt is an honour and I’m ready to do my best,” said Rashford, and after a few games to bed in, he began to make a positive impact.

In eight of his last nine games, Rashford has either scored or provided an assist, and has also earned free-kick duties.

“He’s giving me 100 percent of what I want from him,” said Flick after Rashford’s brace against Olympiacos.

The forward played in the number nine position in that game, showing he can fill in for injured veteran Robert Lewandowski and maybe even claim the position as his own.

Timekeeping

Rashford drew some negative headlines back home after he was dropped for a match against Getafe in September after arriving two minutes late for a morning meeting.

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer said it was “unprofessional” of him, but Rashford is far from the only player to have fallen foul of Flick’s timekeeping rules.

Jules Kounde and Raphinha are two more who have been benched for similar infringements.

Rashford’s delivery from corners has been a big threat for Barca, and some fine saves have stopped him from adding to his goal tally.

The forward’s first strikes for Barca came in their Champions League opener at Newcastle, netting a superb brace against Shearer’s former side in September.

It lifted some of the pressure to fit in off his shoulders and Rashford has continued to improve since then.

More work to do

However, if there is one area in which Flick would like to see more from Rashford, it is his work-rate and pressing.

The German’s system is dependent on a strong press and after his goals against Newcastle, Flick brought it up.

“Our style, how we want to play, is focused on high intensity and this is what I want to see also from him,” said the coach.

Rashford would cost Barcelona 30 million euros ($35 million) to buy at the end of the season.

For now it seems a sensible option, and if Rashford can help Barca overcome Real Madrid on Sunday, it would become an increasingly obvious one.