Bayern’s Kompany praises ‘special’ Neuer display in win at Real Madrid

"If he was the best player, then I'm also happy with that, it's not a problem," Kompany told reporters.

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany hailed goalkeeper Manuel Neuer after his team secured a 2-1 Champions League quarter-final first leg win at Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Luis Diaz and Harry Kane’s goals gave the Bundesliga leaders a strong lead on a dominant display but Kylian Mbappe pulled one back for Madrid, with Neuer making a string of impressive saves to keep the record 15-time winners at bay.

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The veteran stopper thwarted the competition’s top goalscorer Mbappe on several occasions and was named man of the match.

“If he was the best player, then I’m also happy with that, it’s not a problem,” Kompany told reporters.

“I think you need special performances always at this level in these type of games.

“I think today we had also some chances to score more goals, so let’s hope we continue this form next week, and let’s hope that our strikers are the best players next week.”

Kompany praised two-time Champions League and 12-time Bundesliga winner Neuer’s longevity.

“Manu is one of the very few — he’s not just able to do it for a very long time, but for a very, very long time,” said the Belgian coach.

“To still perform like he does now, I think that is something that not many goalkeepers, even the top ones, are able to do.”

Kompany said that despite Mbappe’s goal in the 74th minute, he was happy with his team’s win ahead of the second leg next Wednesday.

“We’re happy with the result. It’s a win, and any win in the Bernabeu in Madrid is an important result,” added Kompany.

“It’s something that we can build on. And then we play at home the next game, so I think, of course, we have respect for the quality of Real Madrid…

“It’s normal that they create some moments as well, they were incredibly dangerous at times. But most importantly, we stayed really dangerous as well, so the idea is when we go and play the next game at home, to try and go and win the game.”

Bayern’s match-winner Kane scored his 49th goal of a superb season and was pleased with the win, but warned his team to stay on their toes in the second leg.

“I thought we played some really good stuff today,” Kane told Amazon Prime.

“We’re in a good position but as always, it’s a one-goal lead and that can change quickly. We’ll try to perform as we did today.”

– ‘If any team can do it’ –

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa backed his team to mount a comeback in Munich.

“I think it’s a defeat that maybe, with a bit more luck in the second half, we could have avoided,” said the Spaniard.

“We scored a goal that gave us hope — the pity is we weren’t able to put away any more of the chances we had.

“It’s not going to be easy, but if any team can win in Munich, it’s Real Madrid.”

Jude Bellingham impressed as a second half substitute for Madrid, as he continues to find fitness after a hamstring injury, and Arbeloa highlighted the England international’s contribution.

“We’ve talked a lot about how his return to the team should be, about getting back to his best level, and I think doing it progressively is just logical to me,” said the coach.

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“It’s true he gave us a huge amount, because we need a player like him, who can evade that very aggressive press Bayern put on, carry the ball, get past opponents.

“And I’m very happy with the energy he showed us, with what we always talk about — his character and personality.

“I see him looking much better, and I’m sure in Munich he’s going to help us a lot.”