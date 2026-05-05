Bayern’s Kompany promises repeat fireworks in PSG Champions League semi

"I'm not the kind of person who sees things in black or white. For me, what happened in Paris is perfectly logical," Kompany said,

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has promised to stick with his high-octane, high-risk approach in Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg against holders Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG hold a one-goal advantage from last week’s incredible 5-4 first leg in Paris, where some of the game’s leading attackers were given free rein to go for the jugular.



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Despite the match in the French capital being lauded as one of the best games of the modern era, Kompany and his side have faced criticism for being too vulnerable at the back.

But the former central defender has repeatedly promised not to change a thing and even doubled down as six-time European Cup winners Bayern look to blast their way to the final in Budapest.

– ‘Can’t lose what makes us strong’ –

Already Bundesliga champions, Bayern have scored 116 goals in 32 games — a record in the league and among the best anywhere in Europe.

This approach does leave them vulnerable, however.

The Bavarians have conceded 16 goals in their past six games, with just one clean sheet.

And while Bayern’s squad has been heavily rotated in some of those matches, the 21 goals they scored in that six-game run also shows the potency of their playing style.

Suspended for the opening leg, Kompany watched the match from the stands.

The Belgian, who is coaching just his second season in the Champions League, said he saw room for improvement.

“I’m not the kind of person who sees things in black or white. For me, what happened in Paris is perfectly logical,” Kompany said on Friday.

“I also would be glad to keep a clean sheet, but what we absolutely cannot do is lose what made us strong.”

The strategy has paid clear dividends in the competition so far.

Against Real Madrid in the quarter-final second leg, a Manuel Neuer blunder gifted Arda Guler an opener after just 36 seconds.

Real took the lead three times on the night but Bayern fought back each time before delivering the knockout blow with two goals in the final five minutes.

Against PSG, the hosts looked to have taken the game away from Bayern with two goals in three second-half minutes.

But Kompany’s team pushed upfield and scored two of their own in a four-minute spell to force their way back into the tie.

As someone many of the Bayern dressing room will have looked up to during his playing days, Kompany has built a strong relationship with his squad, who clearly back the supercharged strategy.

After Bayern came from 2-0 and 3-2 down to draw 3-3 with Heidenheim on Saturday with a Michael Olise goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time, Joshua Kimmich promised more of the same against PSG.

“We’re not going to change our style of play in three days and just sit back and defend,” Kimmich said.

“We have to win, regardless of whether it’s another 5-4, a 3-2, or a 1-0 victory.”

– ‘PSG won’t change’ –

The Parisians return to Munich, where they won the title last year, and are expected to play as openly than their hosts.

Luis Enrique said his side would need “at least three goals” in Munich, despite already holding a one-goal advantage.

Kompany also cited PSG’s swashbuckling run to the crown last season as an example of success following a courageous approach.

“PSG were never going to change the style that won them the Champions League last year,” Kompany said.

“We come into the match as the team that has won the most games and scored the most goals in Europe.

“Is anyone going to take a backward step? Nobody will accept that.”



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Having served his suspension, Kompany will once again be on the touchline on Wednesday.

“Every team uses the tools at their disposal,” he said on Saturday.

“We’ll use ours. There’s things we can improve on, but it’s about winning, we won’t forget that.”