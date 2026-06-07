Brazil down Egypt 2-1 in World Cup warm-up

The victory completed a smooth build-up for Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Endrick and Bruno Guimaraes scored the goals as Brazil wrapped up their pre-World Cup preparations with a 2-1 victory over fellow qualifiers Egypt in Cleveland on Saturday.

Teenage talent Endrick scored Brazil’s winner at Huntington Bank Field after Egypt had rattled the five-time world champions with an early equalizer to cancel out Guimaraes’s opener.

The victory completed a smooth build-up for Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti, whose team had routed Panama 6-2 in Rio de Janeiro last Sunday at the Maracana Stadium.

Brazil open their World Cup Group C campaign against 2022 semi-finalists Morocco on June 13, before further first round fixtures against Scotland and Haiti.

African qualifiers Egypt launch their World Cup against Belgium on June 15 before facing New Zealand and Iran in Group G.

In front of a large contingent of their fans at the home of the Cleveland Browns NFL team, Brazil got off to a dream start, taking the lead after only seven minutes following a blunder by Egypt.

Midfielder Mohanad Lashin was caught in possession on the edge of the area by Newcastle’s Guimaraes, who collected the ball and tucked a low finish past Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir.

Brazil’s lead was short-lived, however, and it was another defensive howler that led to Egypt’s equalizer.

An under-hit back pass by Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos gifted possession to Egypt’s Mostafa Zico, who drilled a crisp finish into the bottom corner past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Thereafter it was Brazil who created the better chances, with Shoubir twice being forced to save in quick succession, from Vinicius Jr and Barcelona striker Raphinha, as the South Americans chased a second.

Ancelotti rang the changes at half-time with eight substitutions, among them the introduction of 19-year-old Endrick, who spent the latter half of last season on loan at Lyon from Real Madrid.

The talented youngster was quick to make his mark.

Raphinha ghosted clear down the left-hand side of the penalty area and cut back to Endrick, who swept a finish into the far corner for 2-1.