Drug bust: R36m cocaine in two excavators seized at Port of Durban

The Hawks vowed to continue disrupting transnational drug trafficking networks at South African ports.

South Africa’s fight against transnational drug syndicates scored a major victory when Hawks investigators and Customs officials seized 90 kilograms of suspected cocaine worth R36 million in KwaZulu‑Natal (KZN).

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), through the Serious Organised Crime Investigation’s South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), joined forces with Customs, Durban Visible Policing Operations (VPO) and the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) to intercept the drugs at Durban Harbour on Saturday, 6 June 2026.

Alert

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said SANEB members attached to Durban SOCI were alerted by a Customs official to suspected cocaine concealed inside an excavator that had arrived at the Q and R Car Terminal aboard the vessel Neptune Ace Tokyo from Santos, Brazil.

“Upon arrival, the scene was handed over to DPCI members by Customs officials. A thorough inspection of the excavator revealed suspicious packages concealed within a panel leading to the engine compartment.

“Further examination resulted in the seizure of 47 blocks containing a powdered substance suspected to be cocaine,” Mogale said.

Second concealment

While the first scene was being processed, Customs officials reported a second concealment in another excavator that had already been offloaded from the vessel.

A subsequent inspection uncovered an additional 43 blocks of suspected cocaine.

“In total, approximately 90 kilograms of cocaine were seized. With an estimated value of R400 000 per kilogram, the haul carries a street value of R36 million,” Mogale said.

“No arrests have been made at this stage, and the matter remains under investigation. The seized exhibits will be transported to the Forensic Science Laboratory for chemical analysis.”

Picture: Saps

Drug trafficking

Acting Provincial Head Brigadier Zenobia Mulligan praised the multi‑disciplinary team for their vigilance.

“The DPCI remains committed to disrupting transnational drug trafficking networks and safeguarding South Africa’s ports of entry from organised criminal activities, even when their integrity is under scrutiny.

“The DPCI will continue executing their mandate without fear or favour,” she said.

Investigations are continuing.