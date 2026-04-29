TUT to award honorary doctorate to SA football icon Doctor Khumalo

Doctor Khumalo's honorary doctorate adds to his legacy beyond football as South Africa celebrates his achievements.

In response, Khumalo shared his gratitude: “It is truly humbling to be recognised in this way.

“Football has given me so much, and I hope this recognition inspires the next generation to believe in themselves. I also hope it inspires them to give back to our country.”



According to Kaya 959, Doctor Khumalo, a legend in South African football, will reach another milestone. Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) will award him an honorary doctorate on Thursday, 30 April 2026.



The institution’s decision celebrates Khumalo’s remarkable contribution not only to football but also to national pride, leadership, and social impact. Known for his brilliance on the field, Khumalo remains one of South Africa’s most revered sporting figures. In addition, his legacy transcends generations.



As a midfield maestro for Kaizer Chiefs and a key figure for the South Africa national soccer team, Khumalo played an instrumental role during one of the nation’s most-defining sporting eras. His elegance, vision, and technical brilliance helped shape South Africa’s football identity. This occurred following the country’s return to international competition after years of isolation.



Khumalo’s crowning moment came during the historic 1996 Africa Cup of Nations. There, he helped lead Bafana Bafana to continental glory on home soil.

That victory was more than just a sporting achievement; it symbolised unity, hope, and a reawakening for South African sport on the world stage.



Tshwane University of Technology is also honouring prominent mining entrepreneur Daphne Mashile-Nkosi, known for her pioneering leadership in the mining sector and advocacy for women in business.

It is also honouring respected business leader Paul Mpho Makwana, celebrated for his contributions to corporate governance and transformative leadership in major South African companies.

This is part of its autumn graduation celebrations.



According to the university, these distinguished South Africans embody excellence and innovation. They also show a commitment to addressing societal challenges through impactful leadership.



TUT emphasised that honorary doctorates are among academia’s highest accolades. These are reserved for individuals whose influence extends beyond professional achievement to national development.







