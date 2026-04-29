Lifestyle

Home » Lifestyle

TUT to award honorary doctorate to SA football icon Doctor Khumalo

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

29 April 2026

12:14 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Doctor Khumalo's honorary doctorate adds to his legacy beyond football as South Africa celebrates his achievements.

Doctor Khumalo during the special screening of 16V Doctor Khumalo Untold at Langhams Estate on October 02, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The four part weekly docuseries tells the story football legend, Doctor Khumalo - his life and career. The docuseries also showcase the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, Dr Khumalo playing in America, and his iconic career at Kaizer Chiefs, to his soccer-filled upbringing and youth under the apartheid regime. Picture via Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Doctor Khumalo during the special screening of 16V Doctor Khumalo Untold at Langhams Estate on October 02, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The four part weekly docuseries tells the story football legend, Doctor Khumalo – his life and career. The docuseries also showcase the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, Dr Khumalo playing in America, and his iconic career at Kaizer Chiefs, to his soccer-filled upbringing and youth under the apartheid regime. Picture via Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

In response, Khumalo shared his gratitude: “It is truly humbling to be recognised in this way.

“Football has given me so much, and I hope this recognition inspires the next generation to believe in themselves. I also hope it inspires them to give back to our country.”


According to Kaya 959, Doctor Khumalo, a legend in South African football, will reach another milestone. Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) will award him an honorary doctorate on Thursday, 30 April 2026.


The institution’s decision celebrates Khumalo’s remarkable contribution not only to football but also to national pride, leadership, and social impact. Known for his brilliance on the field, Khumalo remains one of South Africa’s most revered sporting figures. In addition, his legacy transcends generations.


As a midfield maestro for Kaizer Chiefs and a key figure for the South Africa national soccer team, Khumalo played an instrumental role during one of the nation’s most-defining sporting eras. His elegance, vision, and technical brilliance helped shape South Africa’s football identity. This occurred following the country’s return to international competition after years of isolation.


Khumalo’s crowning moment came during the historic 1996 Africa Cup of Nations. There, he helped lead Bafana Bafana to continental glory on home soil.

That victory was more than just a sporting achievement; it symbolised unity, hope, and a reawakening for South African sport on the world stage.


Tshwane University of Technology is also honouring prominent mining entrepreneur Daphne Mashile-Nkosi, known for her pioneering leadership in the mining sector and advocacy for women in business.

It is also honouring respected business leader Paul Mpho Makwana, celebrated for his contributions to corporate governance and transformative leadership in major South African companies.

This is part of its autumn graduation celebrations.

RELATED ARTICLES


According to the university, these distinguished South Africans embody excellence and innovation. They also show a commitment to addressing societal challenges through impactful leadership.


TUT emphasised that honorary doctorates are among academia’s highest accolades. These are reserved for individuals whose influence extends beyond professional achievement to national development.



Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana CAF Champions league Doctor Khumalo football South Africa

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News From salaries to crime fighting: How Saps will spend its R127 billion budget
News Rubio’s Freedom Day message sparks cautious optimism for SA-US ties
South Africa Here are the 22 entities entrusted with R12.5 billion border upgrade projects
News Mogotsi moves to block Chaskalson from leading his testimony at Madlanga commission
Politics City of Joburg told to ‘stop taking loans’ and collect the money it’s owed

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News