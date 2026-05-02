McKenzie extends FIFA World Cup fan competition. Here’s how many spots are open

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie stated that some fans complained about technical difficulties while uploading their 30 second video entries.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has moved its FIFA World Cup fan competition deadline to the end of the weekend.

Minister Gayton McKenzie stated on Friday evening that the extension was necessary to accommodate fans who had trouble submitting entries via the online platform.

Together with two sponsors, the department is sending 20 fans to watch Bafana Bafana play Mexico in the opening match of the tournament in Mexico City.

One key aspect of competition criteria is that entrants must state which Premier Soccer League (PSL) club they support, as one supporter per the 16 domestic league clubs will qualify, plus four wildcard winners.

While much of the experience is included in the prize, there are some significant costs that winners will need to budget for should they wish to get to the Estadio Azteca on 11 June.

World Cup competition

The department stated that some fans complained of “technical difficulties” when uploading their video entries before Friday’s deadline.

McKenzie stated that the entry platform had operated smoothly, but that it was necessary to extend the competition window to ensure fairness.

“We would not like to let even the perception of a technical glitch stand between any passionate South African fan and the opportunity of a lifetime.

“Even if one genuine fan was locked out through no fault of their own, that is not acceptable to me,” stated the minster.

The competition portal will reopen at 8am on Saturday, 2 May and close at 5pm on Sunday evening.

The prize includes return flights to Mexico, a ticket to the match, transport costs, three nights’ accommodation and meals.

An adjudication panel will judge the entries on Monday, 4 May, with the winners being announced on Tuesday, 5 May at 8am – roughly 37 days before kickoff.

Hidden costs

The competition is open to South African citizens and permanent residents with a passport valid until 2027, with the process of applying for a Mexican visa to begin as soon as the winners are announced.

The cost of the visa will be for the winner’s account – listed by the Mexican foreign relations department as costing US$53 or roughly R950.

While fans will be gifted a unique opportunity, getting to the international departures gate and other personal expenses will also be for their account.

“Winners are reminded that domestic flights to the departure airport, a Mexican tourist visa, travel insurance, bank statements for visa purposes, and personal spending money are not included in the prize package and remain the winner’s own responsibility,” the department confirmed.

Eight judges will review the 30 second video entries, taking into consideration “enthusiasm, passion, fan energy, narrative persuasion, and club alignment”.

Entrants much be 18 or older, with entries accepted in any of South Africa’s twelve official languages.