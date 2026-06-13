Canada draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina to earn first-ever World Cup point

Canada had previously lost all six games in their two previous appearances at World Cup finals.

Co-hosts Canada grabbed a second-half equalizer to draw 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto on Friday, earning their first-ever point at a World Cup.

Larin levels for Canada

Cyle Larin levelled for the home team in the 78th minute after Jovo Lukic put Bosnia ahead midway through the first half in the first World Cup finals game played on Canadian soil.

Canada had previously lost all six games in their two previous appearances at World Cup finals — in 1986 and 2022.

Lukic’s goal from a corner sent the small but enthusiastic Bosnian contingent at the Toronto Stadium into a frenzy.

Canada had most of the play in the first half but struggled to find a finishing touch.

Forward Jonathan David had a chance in the 17th minute, which was easily handled by Bosnian goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

Canada’s Ismael Kone had a golden opportunity with half an hour gone but his strike sailed over the bar, prompting groans from tens of thousands of Canadians dressed in red.

The second half began in similar fashion, with Canada largely on the front foot but unable to find an equalizer.

Bosnia’s veteran defender Sead Kolasinac saved a certain goal when he diverted a strike from David onto the crossbar.

But as the minutes ticked away, Larin finally scored Canada’s historic goal.

Celebrities celebrate

The goal was celebrated wildly by the home fans, with Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Mike Myers in the stands.

Canada threatened a winner in the closing moments but had to settle for a draw and will next face Qatar in Vancouver on June 18.

“It was special for me. I was ready to come and help the team,” said Larin. “I thought the goals would come. I score when Canada needs me, and always have done.

“We just have to stay concentrated. We’ll be playing at home and just have to push the limit.”