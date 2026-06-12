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Njelic and Nia Pearl fire up fans at Bafana Bafana watch party in Braamfontein

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

12 June 2026

08:30 pm

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The watch party, organised by Castle Lager, was held at The Playground in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Bafana Bafana

Moments inside Castle Lager’s 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match watch party. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

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Supporters cheered and sang along at the Bafana Bafana versus Mexico 2026 FIFA World Cup watch party as the countdown to kick-off drew closer on Thursday evening, 11 June.

Large screens and stadium-style sound brought the matchday atmosphere to life, with fans waving flags and wearing Bafana Bafana jerseys.

The watch party, organised by Castle Lager as part of SAB’s efforts to bring the excitement of the 2026 FIFA World Cup closer to South Africans, was held at The Playground in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Inside Castle Lager’s 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match watch party. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Fan viewing experiences

The South African Breweries (SAB) marketing vice-president Vaughan Croeser previously shared that they have identified key fixtures for fan viewing experiences.

“There’s a lot going on in the world, right? And I think it’s a moment to enjoy this game that we love, enjoy a beer, and to do so also in a responsible way because that’s the only way to do it,” he said.

The night kicked off with a buzz in the Braamfontein streets as scores of Bafana Bafana supporters made their way to The Playground.

Entertainment formed part of the programme, with amapiano star Njelic, vocalist Nia Pearl and several DJs taking to the stage before kick-off.

Nia Pearl performed hits including Shela, with fans singing and dancing along ahead of the match.

Nia Pearl performing at Castle Lager’s Bafana Bafana versus Mexico 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match watch party. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda

Tyla’s history-making moment

Guests also watched South African superstar Tyla perform the national anthem during the World Cup opening ceremony on the big screens at the venue.

The Water hitmaker became the first South African musician to perform the national anthem at the opening of a World Cup match.

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She later returned to the stage as part of the broader opening celebrations in Los Angeles.

Although Bafana Bafana’s 2026 World Cup journey got off to a disappointing start with a 2-0 defeat to Mexico, many supporters took to social media to share their reactions to the match, with #BafanaVsMexico topping trending topics on X.

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