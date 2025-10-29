World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Chelsea boss Maresca vows to ‘protect players’ with rotation

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

29 October 2025

09:29 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The Blues visit Wolves in the League Cup fourth round on Wednesday.

Chelsea boss Maresca vows to 'protect players' with rotation

Chelsea’s Italian head coach Enzo Maresca takes a team training session at the Chelsea training ground in Cobham, west of London. Photo: Glyn KIRK / AFP

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says he will continue to rotate his side as they attempt to compete on four fronts this season.

The Blues visit Wolves in the League Cup fourth round on Wednesday, looking to bounce back from a 2-1 home loss to Sunderland in the Premier League.

ALSO READ: Saliba and Martinelli add to Arsenal’s injury issues

Maresca has been using the depth of his large squad this season, making 10 changes for their 5-1 Champions League win over Ajax last week.

“We need to rotate,” Maresca said on Tuesday. “We need to protect the players because if we go with the same XI, we are going to struggle during the season.

“We probably will make some changes against Wolves, I don’t know how many, but we will make changes.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be nine or 10 like it was from (Nottingham) Forest to Ajax, but for sure, we need to make some to rotate and help protect the players.”

Striker Liam Delap, signed from relegated Ipswich, could return for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in August.

ALSO READ: African players in Europe: Mbeumo brace helps United sink Brighton

“Liam completed the whole session with us yesterday with no problems and he is available for tomorrow,” Maresca said.

“We have to be careful with Liam and (it is unlikely he will play) 90 minutes, no. He has been out for two months, so he needs to be gradually brought back up to 100 percent.”

Read more on these topics

Chelsea F.C. League Cup Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. 11th in Premier League (Wolves)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Police seize cocaine worth R20 million at upmarket estate in Midrand
News Mathale says Mchunu’s PKTT disbandment letter ‘problematic’, saw it on social media
Courts Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate challenges R13 million legal bill
News South Africans stranded after scam centre escape
Local News Cartoon of the day: 28 October 2025

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now