Man City battle ‘fatigue’ ahead of FA Cup final clash with troubled Chelsea

"We have to travel to London. They will be at home with their wife and kids. So that is fatigue and fatigue and fatigue," said Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola hopes Manchester City can overcome mounting fatigue in Saturday’s FA Cup final as Chelsea aim to salvage a turbulent season by ending their domestic trophy drought.

Guardiola’s side are embroiled in a last-ditch bid to catch Premier League leaders Arsenal, but their slender title hopes will be on hold this weekend as they head to Wembley in search of a cup double.



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City, who beat Arsenal in the League Cup final in March, had to play Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday and they will be back in top-flight action just three days after facing Chelsea when they head to Bournemouth.

Although Guardiola made six changes for a 3-0 win against Palace that left them two points behind Arsenal with two games left, the City boss is concerned his team’s gruelling fixture schedule could hand Chelsea an advantage in the final.

“After the FA Cup, it is Bournemouth, we play every three days. Chelsea have a week at home training, preparing the final,” he said.

“We have to travel to London. They will be at home with their wife and kids. So that is fatigue and fatigue and fatigue.”

Guardiola tried to alleviate the physical toll by starting with Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku on the bench against Palace.

“I have full confidence in all the squad, including the ones that didn’t play against Palace. They are so good,” Guardiola said.

“I thought we needed more energy. Savinho, Antoine (Semenyo) and Omar (Marmoush) were really good. Now we rest and focus on the final.”

City are appearing in the FA Cup final for a record fourth successive season, but they lost the last two, against Crystal Palace in 2025 and Manchester United two years ago.

Guardiola has won the FA Cup twice, in 2019 and 2023, and a third triumph in the competition would seal his 20th trophy since arriving at City a decade ago.

– Chaotic period –

Uncertainty has swirled around Guardiola’s future all season and, with just one year left on his contract, he is yet to give an indication if he plans to stay or go at the end of this term.

For now, the 55-year-old is looking forward to one more trip to Wembley.

“It is a pleasure to go to the cathedral of English football to play the final,” he said.

“Hopefully the result will be better than the last two times.”

Guardiola’s glittering array of trophies and vast experience are a stark contrast to Chelsea’s novice interim boss Calum McFarlane.

McFarlane took over following Liam Rosenior’s sacking in April after just 106 days in charge.

The former Chelsea under-21 coach finds himself in the extraordinary position of leading the Blues in the FA Cup final with no realistic prospect of landing the job on a full-time basis.

It is the second time McFarlane has been in interim charge this season. After Enzo Maresca’s exit in January, he damaged City’s title challenge in a 1-1 draw at the Etihad.

The managerial turnover at Chelsea is emblematic of the troubled club’s chaotic period since owners BlueCo took over from Roman Abramovich in 2022.



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Chelsea are without a win in their last seven league games, a dismal streak that has left them with virtually no chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

Winning the FA Cup for the first time since 2018 — in the process ending eight years without a domestic trophy — would only partially salve the wounds of such a traumatic campaign.