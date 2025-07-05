Chelsea edge Palmeiras to reach Club World Cup semis

"In the first half we were in control of the game and could have scored more than one goal," said Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea’s English midfielder #10 Cole Palmer (right) celebrates with teammate #08 Enzo Fernandez (left) after scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal football match against Brazil’s Palmeiras at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Philadelphia on Friday. Photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

A late own-goal by goalkeeper Weverton took Chelsea through to the Club World Cup semi-finals on Friday as the Premier League side edged Palmeiras of Brazil 2-1 in a last-eight tie that had been lit up by a moment of magic from young star Estevao Willian.

The teenage Brazil forward, who will join Chelsea after the tournament, was eager to impress his future employers and his brilliant 53rd-minute finish cancelled out Cole Palmer’s opener in Philadelphia.



But a deflected Malo Gusto cross went in off Palmeiras ‘keeper Weverton in the 83rd minute to take Chelsea through to a semi-final showdown with another Brazilian side in Fluminense.

“In the first half we were in control of the game and could have scored more than one goal,” said Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca, dismissing suggestions his team had been fortunate.

“They started the second half better than us and the dynamic of the game changed, but then in the last 25 minutes we were in control again and I think we deserved to win without being lucky.”

The scoreline was a repeat of Chelsea’s victory when the teams met in the final of the Club World Cup under the tournament’s old guise in 2022.

“Overall Chelsea was better. They have better players and a better coach,” admitted Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira.

“They were lucky with the way they scored the second goal but it can happen in football and we need to accept it and move on.”

Chelsea will now be fancied to go on and reach the final, with Fluminense standing in their way in the last four at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Tuesday.

If not everyone has yet been won over by the tournament, the intensity levels on the pitch are rising as it reaches the business end and there was a big-game atmosphere in Philadelphia.

Lincoln Financial Field was almost sold out, with 65,782 fans in attendance despite much of the city having emptied out for the July 4 holiday and long weekend.

This game played out to a backdrop of Independence Day fireworks lighting up the sky over the nearby Delaware River, but there were fireworks on the pitch too.

– Independence Day fireworks –

Chelsea lit the spark first, going ahead in the 16th minute thanks to a moment of class from England international Palmer.

After drifting into a pocket of space just outside the Palmeiras box, Palmer controlled a Trevoh Chalobah pass on the half-turn, carried on into the area and dispatched a low shot past Weverton.

It was the ideal start for Chelsea, who lost to Flamengo when they last faced Brazilian opposition in the same stadium during the group stage.

Maresca added extra Brazilian flavour to the occasion by handing a first start to young midfielder Andrey Santos.

With Moises Caicedo suspended, Santos occupied the holding midfield role for Chelsea while Pedro Neto lined up on the right wing, choosing to play despite having to come to terms with the tragic death of his Portugal teammate Diogo Jota on Thursday.

Playing on the right wing for Palmeiras was Estevao, the 18-year-old Brazil prodigy set to join Chelsea in a big-money transfer agreed over a year ago.

He knew this could be his last game for the Sao Paulo side, and Chelsea probably should have been two ahead before the interval only for Christopher Nkunku to blaze over after being teed up by Palmer.

Instead Palmeiras equalised eight minutes into the second half, with Estevao the inevitable scorer.

Positioned inside the Chelsea box to the right, Estevao controlled a pass by Richard Rios and took a touch to get in front of Levi Colwill, another to steady himself, and then surprised goalkeeper Robert Sanchez with an early shot that went in off the bar.

Chelsea responded by sending on new signing Joao Pedro for his debut, the Brazilian becoming the 27th player used by Maresca during the tournament.

The Blues pushed in search of a second goal but extra time was looking likely when the Premier League side grabbed a scrappy winner with seven minutes of the 90 to play.

Following a corner played short, Enzo Fernandez found Malo Gusto and his attempted low centre from the left side of the box deflected off the toe of Agustin Giay to surprise Weverton, with the ball striking him on its way in.