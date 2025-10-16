World Soccer

Chelsea’s Maresca banned for Forest match after wild celebration

16 October 2025

He has also been fined £8,000 ($10,685) and the Football Association said Maresca openly admitted the misconduct charge.

Chelsea’s Italian head coach Enzo Maresca celebrates with his players after the second goal during the English Premier League football match against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London earlier this month. Photo: Glyn KIRK / AFP

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca was given a one-match touchline ban on Wednesday for dissent and over-celebrating a last-gasp goal in a 2-1 Premier League win over Liverpool on October 4.

The Italian will now be banned from the touchline for Chelsea’s match away to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

He has also been fined £8,000 ($10,685) and the Football Association said Maresca openly admitted the misconduct charge.

He was given a yellow card for railing against a penalty decision and picked up a second one in the sixth minute of stoppage time for wildly celebrating Estevao Willian’s angled winner during a desperate onslaught.

Chelsea had lost their previous two matches before tackling Liverpool at home, and the win lifted them to sixth place at that time as under-fire Maresca avoided a third successive league defeat.

Maresca is reported to have told the Italian media that running down the touchline and celebrating with the players had been “an instinctive reaction” and added that it had been worth it even if he got sent off.

