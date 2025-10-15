Wobbling Liverpool host wobbly Man Utd

Perhaps a draw is the best value bet here.

The English Premier League returns this weekend after the international break, with the most eye-catching match Sunday’s North-West derby between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Arne Slot is facing a first real test of mettle as Liverpool coach, his Premier League champions slipping to three consecutive losses before players went on national duty.

Crystal Palace started the rot with a 2-1 win, before Liverpool lost in the Champions League at Galatasaray and then went down 2-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool will hope the home comforts of being back at Anfield on Sunday work in their favour, and that they can find the cohesion that sides often lack after an international break.

Both of the Reds’ Premier League losses came down to stoppage time goals, while Galatasaray won via a Victor Osimhen penalty.

But even in victory, Liverpool have not played with their usual authority at times this season. They needed stoppage time goals themselves to beat both Burnley and Newcastle, while they also struck late to defeat Bournemouth, after letting slip a two-goal lead.

Fans will no doubt want a more convincing showing against bitter rivals United. Ruben Amorim’s side did go into the international break with a 2-0 win over Sunderland, but they haven’t done much in the first couple of months of the season to assuage the doubts of their supporters.

United have not won an away game yet this season, and last won an away game in the Premier League in March, at now-Championship side Leicester City.

They did manage a 2-2 draw in this corresponding fixture at Anfield in January, however, with Amad Diallo’s 80th minute goal earning a point after a Mohamed Salah penalty looked to have won the game for Liverpool .

Liverpool are clear favourites according to Betway’s latest odds, at 1.62 to United’s 5.00, with a draw at 4.50.

The timing of the fixture, with so many players returning from international duty, however, could throw a spanner of unpredictability into the works. Perhaps a draw is the best value bet here.

