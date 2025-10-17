Betway booking code for this weekend’s English Premier League

Palace v Bournemouth: unlikely marquee match.

The idea of Crystal Palace versus Bournemouth being the top-ranking Premier League match of a weekend would have been absurd not so long ago. But that’s what we have as the sixth-placed team host the fourth on Saturday, with the result set to shake up the establishment.

If Bournemouth win, they’ll top the log – albeit possibly only for a couple of hours. It would be a seismic moment for the world’s biggest league and a tiny team from the English south coast.

If Palace win, they’ll go second or third.

Betway’s odds: Palace 2.23, Bournemouth 3.35, draw 3.40.

Given the high stakes, an exciting battle is in prospect at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park stadium, with goals aplenty.

Both teams to score in this fixture is part of the booking code Betway is offering Citizen readers this week (see below).

One algorithm gives a draw a 48% probability, with maths elements being both teams’ reliable defences and consistency – and an historic tendency for these teams to share spoils. Crystal Palace’s home undefeated streak and Bournemouth’s away robustness also point to a delicate balance.

Current log leaders Arsenal (1.58) travel across London to play 14th-placed Fulham (5.80) in Saturday’s evening game and victory at Craven Cottage would put the Gunners back on top should upstarts Bournemouth have dislodged them.

Arsenal have made a strong start to the season, winning five of the seven opening games and building a +11 goal difference. The north Londoners blend of defensive resilience and efficient finishing make them impossible to bet against.

Defending champions Liverpool (1.63), currently second, host troubled Manchester United (10th and 5.00) on Sunday, while third-placed Tottenham (2.14) welcome 13th-placed Aston Villa (3.35), also on Sunday.

The Betway booking code is BW18D29758. Pop that code into the Betway bet slip search box for a ready-made multi-bet combination compiled by expert analysts.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.